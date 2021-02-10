For the second straight night, McFarland Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a kitchen fire.
Fire crews arrived at 5411 North Pass in McFarland just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night to find the house full of smoke, with the occupants evacuating, according to a press release.
Firefighters located a "small fire" in the kitchen and extinguished it within four minutes of their arrival. The fire did not result in any injuries.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 7:40, making sure the fire didn’t extend into the attic. The homeowners relocated for the night and are expected to be able to return to the home on Wednesday.
McFarland Fire and Rescue determined that the fire was accidental and due to combustible material being placed on the stove.
"The homeowner placed combustible material on the stove, accidentally turned on the stove, and left the room. We know the stove is often a convenient location, but it can lead to catastrophe," McFarland Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.
Damage estimates are pending further evaluation.
"Working smoke alarms alerted the homeowner to the fire that allowed them to escape uninjured. The early detection allowed firefighters the time to extinguish the fire while it was small," McFarland Fire and Rescue said in a press release. "Another excellent example of [how] having fire protection features in homes can save property and lives. Please remember to test smoke alarms monthly."
