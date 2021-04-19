McFarland's girls golf team placed fourth at Tuesday's Rock Valley Conference mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course with a team tally of 227.

Megan Gates led the Spartans with a 53 on the par-36 layout, which included two pars.

Emily Schoeller (57), Nikkia Kohn (57) and Emily Fenrick (60) rounded out the team's score while Mackenzie Rynes' 62 was not used.

Jefferson won the event with a 191 total and the Eagles' Payton Schmidt (41) earned medalist honors.

Team scores: Jefferson 191, Clinton 218, Beloit Turner 225, McFarland 227, Edgerton 236, Evansville 240, Cambridge 280.

Load comments