MCFARLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL

McFarland girls basketball defeated by Jefferson

Ava Dean
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Ava Dean scored six points in a McFarland 48-34 loss to Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 20.

In a defensive battle between McFarland and Jefferson, junior forward Ayianna Johnson of Jefferson broke through with 16 second-half points.

Jefferson walked away with a 48-34 victory over the Spartans.

“Ayianna is a tough player, she is strong and between that and her height, she is very difficult to defend,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “We experimented with a few different ways to defend her and just didn’t have much success.”

McFarland relied on junior guard Adrienne Kirch, who scored three 3-pointers, and put the Spartans up 18-13 with four minutes left in the first half.

Adrienne Kirch
Buy Now

Junior guard Adrienne Kirch looks to get the ball up court after getting a steal. Kirch finished with nine points in a Spartans 48-34 loss on Thursday, Jan. 20. 

“She hit some key shots at the right time. We rely on her experience and ability to adapt to the different needs each game,” said Mallegni.

Jefferson chipped away at the lead, holding the Spartans scoreless for the final four minutes of the half, and pushing ahead 19-18 at the half.

Elise Freeman
Buy Now

Sophomore guard Elise Freeman moves the ball in a McFarland 48-34 loss to Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 20. Freeman scored six points.

In the second half, sophomore guard Elise Freeman scored a basket and sophomore forward hit a euro-step to evade a defender to score, giving the Spartans a 28-27 lead with 12 minutes left.

“Having Elise back has been very important for us. She is a very consistent player who takes care of the ball and makes great decisions,” said Mallegni.

Chloe Goecks
Buy Now

Senior forward Chloe Goecks looks to drive against Jefferson. Goecks recorded two points in the Spartans 48-34 loss on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Eagles clamped down defensively, holding the Spartans to three points in five minutes as Jefferson took a 37-31 lead. During the 10-3 Jefferson run, Johnson accounted for eight points on way to scoring a game-high 26 points.

Julia Ackley
Buy Now

Freshman guard Julia Ackley plays defense against Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 20. McFarland lost 48-34. 

Turning up the defensive pressure, Jefferson (10-5, 8-3) held McFarland (11-4, 8-3) scoreless for the final four minutes. Senior point guard Abby Helmink stretched the Jefferson 42-34 lead with a 3-pointer. Putting the game away, Helmink sank two free throws to give Jefferson the 48-34 victory.

The Jefferson win moves the Eagles past the Spartans for second place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

Jefferson 48, McFarland 34

Jefferson 19 29 — 48

McFarland 18 16 — 34

Jefferson (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Johnson 12, 2-2, 26, Helmink 4, 3-9, 12, Thom 2, 1-2, 5, Madden 0, 3-4, 3, Serdynski 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 19, 9-17, 48.

McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 3, 4-6, 11, A. Kirch 3, 0-0, 9, Dean 3, 0-0, 6, Freeman 3, 0-0, 6, Goecks 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 13, 4-6, 34.

Three pointers — Jefferson 1 (Helmine), McFarland 4 (A. Kirch 3, Mallegni).

Total fouls — Jefferson 6, McFarland 18.

Tags

