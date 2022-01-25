McFarland girls basketball defeated by Jefferson

In a defensive battle between McFarland and Jefferson, junior forward Ayianna Johnson of Jefferson broke through with 16 second-half points.
Jefferson walked away with a 48-34 victory over the Spartans.
“Ayianna is a tough player, she is strong and between that and her height, she is very difficult to defend,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “We experimented with a few different ways to defend her and just didn’t have much success.”
McFarland relied on junior guard Adrienne Kirch, who scored three 3-pointers, and put the Spartans up 18-13 with four minutes left in the first half.
“She hit some key shots at the right time. We rely on her experience and ability to adapt to the different needs each game,” said Mallegni.
Jefferson chipped away at the lead, holding the Spartans scoreless for the final four minutes of the half, and pushing ahead 19-18 at the half.
In the second half, sophomore guard Elise Freeman scored a basket and sophomore forward hit a euro-step to evade a defender to score, giving the Spartans a 28-27 lead with 12 minutes left.
“Having Elise back has been very important for us. She is a very consistent player who takes care of the ball and makes great decisions,” said Mallegni.
The Eagles clamped down defensively, holding the Spartans to three points in five minutes as Jefferson took a 37-31 lead. During the 10-3 Jefferson run, Johnson accounted for eight points on way to scoring a game-high 26 points.
Turning up the defensive pressure, Jefferson (10-5, 8-3) held McFarland (11-4, 8-3) scoreless for the final four minutes. Senior point guard Abby Helmink stretched the Jefferson 42-34 lead with a 3-pointer. Putting the game away, Helmink sank two free throws to give Jefferson the 48-34 victory.
The Jefferson win moves the Eagles past the Spartans for second place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.