Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, the free drive through clinic at the Alliant Energy Center is available to all Dane County adults and children 6 months and older, regardless of health insurance status.
Previously, only Dane County adults and children who do not have health insurance, or who have BadgerCare, Medicaid, or Medicare could utilize the clinic.
“We felt it was important to offer vaccines to people that experience insurance barriers first, but given our current supply of vaccine, we are expanding eligibility to immunize as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tess Ellens, Public Health Nurse at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “If you have not gotten your flu shot yet this year, we would love to see you here.”
Since opening in early October, the free clinic has vaccinated over 800 people. The clinic is open until Nov. 21, but everyone is encouraged to get a flu shot as soon as possible since it can take two weeks to reach full effectiveness.
Details about the drive through flu clinic:
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713.
Use Olin Ave. entrance and follow signs for flu clinic.
Free flu shots are available for all Dane County adults and children 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status.
Open:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed on Sundays and Mondays.
No ID is needed.
Immigration status is not asked.
Interpreters are available.
Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.
Anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the flu shot on their behalf.
Plan to wait 15 minutes after receiving a flu shot to monitor for any possible side effects.
People, who are experiencing symptoms, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, need a COVID test, or are waiting for results from a COVID-19 test will not be able to get a flu shot.
If possible, wear clothing that will make the upper arm available for the vaccine. For children under the age of five, their upper thigh needs to be accessible.
Staff will work with families to provide shots in a way that is comfortable for them.
“With COVID-19 spreading everywhere, the flu shot is especially important this year to not only protect health, but also reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems. We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback about the convenience of the drive-thru system and are excited to expand access,” said Ellens.
Please visit the Public Health website at http://publichealthmdc.com/flu for more details and up-to-date information.
