McFarland Lions Club launches plastic film recycling program

The McFarland Lions Club is kicking off a recycling program to collect and reuse plastics.
The club is joining the NexTrex Plastic Film Recycling Community Challenge, an effort to collect plastic bags and plastic film spearheaded by a recycling company.
The club is hoping to collect 500 pounds of plastics during the six month challenge. If club members reach their goal, a release says, the company will donate a bench made from recycled material.
Plastics donated should be clean, dry and free of food residue, the release said. Accepted materials include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, air pillows used in shipping, case wrappers from bottles, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, re-closeable food bags, plastic film wraps, cereal bags, ice bags, salt bags, produce bags and more.
Acceptable items will be labeled with a -2 or -4 on them. No hard plastics, soiled plastics or PPE will be accepted.
Community members can donate their items to the McFarland Pick N' Save, E.D. Locke Public Library, the McFarland Municipal Center and One Community Bank.
"So much of this plastic film ends up in our landfills as it is not recyclable through our home recycling bins. This program offers the perfect avenue to collect and recycle these materials in our community," the club wrote in a release.