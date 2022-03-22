McFarland youth hockey has all eight teams compete at state

The McFarland Youth Hockey Association capped off its season by having all eight teams compete at state earlier in March.
“It’s great to see what the kids have done. They’ve worked very hard for this all year, we started back in October,” said Chad Vezina, president of the McFarland Youth Hockey Association. “It’s also all the efforts from the parents taking them to all of the practices, games and supporting them as they train and the coaches, who are volunteers and doing this because they love the game.”
To make it into state, the teams were either selected based on performance throughout the year during the regular season or competed in play downs, which is a playoff.
For the McFarland Bantam teams, which consists of players from 12-14 years old, Bantam A finished in second place. The Bantam B-team took third place.
“We’re always preparing the kids for the next level, no matter what age level they’re at. We think a lot about the mechanics of skating, how to be a good teammate and be at the right place on the ice to receive and give passes and to play at a competitive level,” said Vezina.
In the PeeWee division for kids 10-12, the A-team took fourth place, the B-team finished in eighth and the C-team placed sixth. The squirt teams, which consisted of 10 and under, the A-team won the consolation championship with a fifth-place finish, the B-team took third and the C-team finished fifth.
“It’s definitely a group effort and I’m so proud of everyone and what they’ve accomplished,” said Vezina.