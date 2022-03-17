The City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is participating in the Plant Dane Program.
This program allows Dane County residents, nonprofits, and schools to purchase or donate native plants at a reduced rate.
In January, the Sun Prairie Parks and Rec Department submitted a project proposal to the Plant Dane Program for the department to accept native plant donations. The proposal was accepted and approved in late February.
The purpose is to use native plants strategically throughout the Sun Prairie park system to replace small pockets of turf grass, which can be difficult to maintain due to seasonal conditions and high utilization.
Native plants maintain perennial ground cover as well as enhance foraging and refuge areas for local pollinators and wildlife.
Additional benefits include minimal maintenance, increased water infiltration and improved ground water quality, enhanced aesthetic of surround landscape, and more.
“We’re excited to participate in this program and invite the community to donate plants through the Plant Dane Program to help us restore and increase native plant diversity in our city parks,” said Cindy Burtley, Parks and Forestry Division Manager.
“It is important to understand the vital ecosystem services that native plants provide throughout our park system,” Burtley added, “and how we can use them strategically throughout Sun Prairie to benefit both human and ecological communities.”