McFarland track teams earn second at Big Foot

The McFarland boys and girls track and field team both earned second place at the Big Foot Tri on Tuesday, May 18. The girls scored a 69, and the boys earned a 62.
In the boys 200-meter dash, junior Aidan Pyper sprinted away with a first-place finish of 25.25, a personal record.
Junior Matthew Miller’s time of 18.41 defeated sophomore teammate Travis Zadra’s time of 19.28 in the boys' 110-meter hurdles.
The boys 4x200 relay team of Pyper, freshman Andrew Kelley, freshman Cade Korth and sophomore Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored first with a time of 1:34.46. Korth, Kelley, freshman Dane Lundy and senior Elijah Newman ran a 3:52.59 in the 4x400 to defeat Evansville.
Senior Otto Schwoerer earned first place in the boys shot put with a mark of 37-09.00.
For the girls, senior Lillian Grossman’s time of 2:40.53 earned her a first-place finish and PR in the 800-meter. Grossman also took first in the 1600-meter with a time of 6:00.08.
Junior Chloe Goecks took first in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18:26. Junior Lilly Innes earned a first-place finish with a time of 53:04 in the 300 hurdles.
McFarland’s girls 4x400 team of Innes, senior Elizabeth Maly, freshman Emily Sprang and sophomore Sofia Alf ran a 4:36.90 to defeat Big Foot.
The Spartans continued their success in long distance with Alf, Sprang, Grossman and freshman Annika Cheadle taking first place in the 4x800 with a time of 11:34.96.
In the girls high jump, sophomore Ella Lodewyk leapt to a height of 4-06.00 for a first-place finish.
Team scores – boys: Evansville 72, McFarland 62, Big Foot 48.
Team scores – girls: Big Foot 78, McFarland 69, Evansville 22