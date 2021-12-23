McFarland boys hockey defeats Monona Grove, loses to Waunakee

Four second-period goals sunk the McFarland Spartans, losing 9-4 to Waunakee on Friday, Dec. 17.
Waunakee scored twice with goals from Daniel Gumley, assisted by Pavel Rettig and McCarthy Reed, while David Emerich scored off an assist from Reed.
McFarland tied the game off goals from senior forward Simeon Pommerening, assisted by junior forward Caleb DeChambeau and sophomore forward Mason Pommerening, a goal from junior forward Payton Hauge assisted by senior defenseman Chase Quelle to tie the game.
Waunakee added a goal on a power play from Rettig, assisted by Erik Mikkelson and David Emerich.
In the second period, Emerich scored twice with Rettig providing both assists and Brayden Olstad also provided an assist on the second goal.
Gumley scored in the second period with assists from Jordan Bavery and Reed and Kevin Schufreider put Waunakee up 7-2, assisted by Reed.
DeChambeau scored on a power play for the Spartans in the second period, assisted by Quelle and Mason Pommerening.
In the third period, Emerich scored off an assist from Schufreider, making the score 8-3 Waunakee. McFarland got its fourth goal from senior forward Aiden Gabrielse, assisted by sophomore defenseman Sean Pritchard. Rettig added the final goal for Waunakee, assisted by Emerich and Olstad.
Senior goalie Jaden Devous had 47 saves in the loss. McFarland is 4-4 on the season.
McFarland 8
Monona Grove 0
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles could not keep up with the McFarland Spartans, losing 8-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
“MG is always a good matchup. We talk often about staying out of the (penalty) box and it is even more necessary in rivalry games. It is hard to score goals when you are sitting in the box so I remind the players if they want to score goals they can't take penalties,” said McFarland head coach Nick Tuma.
McFarland junior forward Caleb DeChambeau scored first for McFarland and senior forward Aiden Gabrielse added the second goal right before the end of the first period, to put the Spartans up 2-0.
In the second period, sophomore forward Drew Snyder scored off an assist from junior forward Paul Morris, senior defenseman Chase Quelle scored off assists from sophomore forward Mason Pommerening and DeChambeau and senior forward Simeon Pommerening made it 5-0 after the second period.
In the third period, Morris scored off an assist from junior defenseman Teagan O’Brien, junior forward Payton Hauge scored off an assist from DeChambeau and Gabrielse scored off assists from Hauge and sophomore defenseman Sean Pritchard.
Senior goalkeeper Jaden Devous had 23 saves in the shutout win.
“Jaden is a senior and has been working to get a consistent spot in the line up since he has been a freshman. All the players rally around the goalie to protect the house in our defensive zone,” said Tuma.
McFarland 8, Monona Grove 0
M- 2 3 3 — 8
MG- 0 0 0 — 0
1st period
M- Caleb DeChambeau, 6:05. M- Aiden Gabrielse, 16:42.
2nd period
M- Drew Snyder (Paul Morris), 2:08. M- Chase Quelle (Mason Pommerening, Caleb DeChambeau), 5:51. M- Simeon Pommerening, 15:11.
3rd period
M- Paul Morris (Tegan O’Brien), 3:10. M- Payton Hauge (Caleb DeChambeau), 6:36. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Payton Hauge, Sean Pritchard), 7:10.