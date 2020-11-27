The Monona Police Department is seeking the public's help after shots were fired between two cars on the Beltline on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, at approximately 7:41 p.m., City of Monona Police Officers responded to reports of shots being fired between two speeding vehicles on the Beltline, U.S. Highway 12, near W. Broadway.
According to police, one caller provided the direction of travel to be westbound Hwy 12, while another reported the vehicles were traveling in the eastbound lanes. One caller also advised one of the vehicles may have left the highway traveling toward the Wal-Mart area.
The vehicles were described as a smaller light colored sedan and a black sedan. Officers responded to check the area of U.S. 12 and the area surrounding Wal-Mart. Madison, McFarland and Town of Madison Officers also responded to assist with checking the area for the suspect vehicles. The vehicles were not located and there were no reports of injuries after this incident.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, the Monona PD asks you to please contact them at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
