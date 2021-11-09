Two McFarland teachers selected for Teacher of the Year award

Over the last two years, two McFarland High School marketing teachers have been nominated and selected for the Teacher of the Year award from the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association
Sarah Hart Olson won the award in 2020, and was followed by fellow McFarland marketing teacher Ginger Verhulst in 2021.
McFarland’s Career and Technical Education Coordinator Penny Thompson said Hart Olson and Verhulst were nominated for their contributions to Wisconsin’s marketing education, as well as their commitment to DECA.
“This is very special, as they were nominated by their peers — marketing teachers across the state of Wisconsin that benefit from their efforts,” Thompson wrote.
In June, Hart Olson and Verhulst held a conference for marketing educators across the state, said Thompson. The duo presented on culturally responsive teaching.