McFarland volleyball earns silver ball at state championship

A fabulous season for the McFarland Spartans (40-3) came to a close with a 3-1 defeat to the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans (42-6) in the Division 2 State Championship, earning the Silver Ball on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“We had a really good plan of attack and Luxemburg-Casco is just so sound as far as their skills and ability and just so well balanced,” said McFarland head coach Trish Fortune. “Proud of the girls of how they battled in set three and didn’t give up.”
Facing off against Luxemburg-Casco, a team that defeated McFarland in the 2019 state championship and had not dropped a set since September, McFarland faced its toughest test of the season.
“We had the mindset going in that we were relaxed and felt good, the vibe was great, but Lux is a very good team. We’re a very good team, but Lux out played us tonight and once we saw that, we tightened up a little bit,” said Fortune. “That’s unfortunate, but we did what we could and I really believe that we did leave it out on the court.”
Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull put the Spartans up 4-2 with a kill in the first set. Luxemburg-Casco took a lead back, before sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlin Eggers served an ace, tying the game at 8-8.
Luxemburg-Casco then pulled away in the first set, forcing a McFarland timeout with an 11-9 lead. When the score hit 18-13, McFarland was forced to burn another timeout. Luxemburg-Casco took the first set 25-17.
In the second set, McFarland took a 10-8 lead after senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp and sophomore middle hitter Ainsley Pennekamp scored three of McFarland’s four straight points.
McFarland pushed its lead to 15-12 after Crull and senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds scored back-to-back kills. However, Luxemburg-Casco went on a tear, scoring 13 straight points to win 25-15 in the second set.
Even though the momentum was on the side of Luxemburg-Casco, McFarland took off early after Avery Pennekamp served an ace. Crull pushed the lead to 5-3 after a kill and Avery Pennekamp killed a ball to make the score 9-6.
Luxemburg-Casco started to chip away at the McFarland lead again, cutting it 19-17 and forcing a McFarland timeout. McFarland responded with four straight points to go up 24-20, looking to clinch the third set.
“We flipped our lineup back a little bit, we just lined up with different hitters and that helped with blocking,” said Crull.
However, Luxemburg-Casco battled back with five straight points to 25-24, with the opportunity for match point and the championship. However, a point by Crull tied the game at 25-25 and Rounds kept the game alive with back-to-back points on potential match-clinching sets. McFarland battled to a 29-27 victory in set three to keep its championship hopes afloat.
“Our resiliency really kicked in there... There’s a lot of seniors on the floor, none of us wanted to be with the silver, so we really picked up our defense,” said senior setter Maddy Fortune.
In the fourth set, Luxemburg-Casco forced a McFarland timeout at 8-5, and extended its lead to 14-7, forcing another timeout. An ace by Fortune brought the deficit to 17-10 and Avery Pennekamp provided another kill with the game at 24-15.
However, Luxemburg-Casco got the final point to bring home its third straight championship.
The senior captains for McFarland led the way with Avery Pennekamp led the team with 45 total attacks, 13 kills and 19 digs. Fortune had 37 assists and Rounds had nine kills.
“We’ve built quite the legacy, our first trip to state was in 2019 when I was a sophomore and that was just surreal and then to come back two more times is pretty incredible, everyone will remember this,” said Maddy Fortune.
The graduating senior class leaves with three-straight state championship appearances and 110 wins, which includes a team-record 40 wins this season.
“I’ve played with all of the seniors throughout the past four years and even with club. The leadership they have is just phenomenal... we’re definitely going to miss the seniors next year,” said Crull.
The graduating class includes defensive specialist Holly Casucci, middle hitter Chloe Goecks, setter Maddy Fortune, outside hitter Avery Pennekamp and outside hitter Hannah Rounds.
McFarland 3
Pewaukee 1
In the Division 2 State Semi-Final, McFarland (37-2) advanced to the championship with a 3-1 victory over Pewaukee (20-9) on Friday, Nov. 5.
“Our girls didn’t back down. It’s kind of been the story of the season, they just are resilient. They don’t want to end their season, and they are willing to do what it takes to win,” said McFarland head coach Trish Fortune.
In the first set, McFarland opened up a 7-3 lead after senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp crushed a kill. Three straight points by McFarland, including an ace by senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds and a kill by sophomore middle hitter Ainsley Pennekamp, forced a Pewaukee timeout with the Spartans up 10-3.
The Spartans took a timeout with their lead cut to 16-13, but went on a 4-1 run to force the final Pewaukee timeout at 21-14. McFarland took the first set by a final of 25-16.
“You can tell in our warmups, we were all having fun, dancing and stuff, and just being relaxed which is huge to start the game with instead of being tense,” said senior setter Maddy Fortune.
In the second set, McFarland and Pewaukee went back and forth, trading points with the game tying at 17-17. The Spartans took a timeout with Pewaukee taking a 19-18 lead, it’s first lead of the match. McFarland tied the game at 21-21 before rattling off two straight points, forcing a Pewaukee timeout.
Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull got the Spartans to 24 with a kill before Pewaukee got it’s 23rd point, but McFarland clinched the second set with a 25-23 victory.
“We’ve had the motto all year of just relax, play sharp, pursue, have fun and play with joy,” said coach Fortune.
McFarland came out of the third set with a 6-2 lead, but a Pewaukee timeout gave new life to the Pirates. Pewaukee went on a 9-2 run to force a McFarland timeout with the score at 8-11 in favor of Pewaukee. The Pirates controlled the rest of set three, winning 25-21.
In the fourth set, McFarland sprung to a 7-4 lead and forced a Pewaukee timeout with the lead increasing to 12-6 after sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlin Eggers served an ace.
“Kaitlyn has come up big at really pressure-some situations, and she comes in calm and collected. It was nice to have her come in and hit those serves,” said coach Fortune.
McFarland continued to build the lead, forcing another timeout at 17-9. However, Pewaukee rallied by cutting the lead to 19-14, forcing the Spartans to burn a timeout. With the momentum on the side of Pewaukee, the Pirates overtook the Spartans 23-22 and McFarland took its final timeout.
“One of the big things on our team is we’ve been here before, and we kind of came into this knowing that we were going to have to pick up our communication, talk to each other even more and over-communicate,” said senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds. “Our gym environment is not the same, but since it’s a smaller gym with a lot of people as well, it really helps us prepare for that.”
Using their experience, McFarland added the two final points to claim the match 25-23 over Pewaukee.
Fortune recorded 48 assists and also served two aces. Crull and Rounds each served a team-high three aces. Rounds and senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci led the team with 17 digs.
Avery Pennekamp had a team-high 18 kills, recorded 16 digs and served two aces. Rounds recorded 14 kills and Ainsley Pennekamp had 12 kills in the win.