McFarland girls basketball defeats Sauk Prairie before losing to Reedsburg

Looking for revenge against the team that prevented McFarland from qualifying for state last season, the Spartans were faced with a tough task against Reedsburg.
The Beavers are currently undefeated and ranked number one in the Wisconsin Sports Network coaches poll in Division 2. Loaded with talent, Reesburg got a season-high 39 points from Mahra Weiman, a future UW-Oshkosh athlete, in a 104-77 victory. The loss eliminates the Spartans from post-season play.
“Our girls worked so hard through that entire game. We knew they were very tough, but we wanted to go out and leave it all on the court and that’s exactly what they did,” said McFarland coach Sara Mallegni.
McFarland sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded 32 points in the loss. McFarland finishes with a record of 18-8.
“This is a very close knit group, and we are all sad to see this season end, but we’ll be back at it before you know it,” said Mallegni.
Chloe Goecks and Judit Cornella are the two seniors graduating from the program.
Reedsburg 104, McFarland 77
McFarland 26 51 — 77
Reedsburg 60 44 — 104
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — A. Kirch 5 3-5 15, Goecks 2 0-3 4, Testolin 4 1-2 12, Dean 5 3-5 14, Mallegni 9 11-16 32. Totals 25 18-31 77.
Reedsburg (fg ft-ft tp) — Olson 4 0-0 8, Halvensleben 0 0-1 0, Riberich 0 2-2 2, Bestor 4 2-2 10, Stieve 1 0-1 2, T. Cherney 5 4-5 15, S. Cherney 8 2-2 20, Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 4, Dietz 3 2-4 9, M. Wieman 8 10-12 32, Benish 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 22-29 104.
Three pointers — McFarland 9 (Mallegni 3, Testolin 3, A. Kirch 2, Dean), Reedsburg 10 (Mah. Wieman 6, S. Chernery 2, T. Cherney, Dietz).
Total fouls — Reedsburg 22, McFarland 21.
Fouled out — Reedsburg (Bestor), McFarland (Dean).
McFarland 47 Sauk Prairie 45
Holding Sauk Prairie to just eight points in the first half on Friday, Feb. 25, it looked like the McFarland girls basketball team was going to cruise into the next round of regionals.
However, the Eagles put up a fight, narrowing the lead and almost sending the game into overtime. In the end, though, a missed Sauk Prairie shot at the rim as time expired gave McFarland the 47-45 victory.
“We knew that defense was going to be a big thing, especially with our size, so we talked a lot about being on the help side and rotating. We added that full-court man to keep getting them tired, so they worked really hard on defense,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni.
Sauk Prairie had no answer for McFarland sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni in the first half. Mallegni scored a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play to put the Spartans up 12-2 early.
Junior guard Adrienne Kirch found sophomore guard Elise Freeman for a 3-pointer and Mallegni hit a step-back 3-pointer, padding the McFarland lead to 18-6. Mallegni got a steal and found Freeman for a score, and sophomore forward Ava Dean scored on a drive to the hoop, giving the Spartans a 22-8 lead at the half.
“We had a couple of people step up in big moments. Hailey did a great job defensively and fighting for rebounds, she wanted the ball,” said Sara Mallegni.
Sauk began to chip away at the lead, finding open shots. On offense, McFarland tried to keep distance with Dean hitting a jumper on one possession. Dean then hit a spin move in the lane, getting the shot to fall, as the McFarland lead dropped to 31-21 with 10 minutes left.
A Spartan scoring drought brought the Eagles within five points, before Freeman hit a 3-pointer. Sauk whittled the lead down to 37-33 with six minutes to play before Freeman hit another 3-pointer.
“Elise is a very efficient player. She knows when the shot is right, so she does step up and hit big shots,” said Sara Mallegni.
Not allowing much breathing room, the Eagles slowed down McFarland offensively. With the lead back down to 45-42, Sauk looked to bring the game within a point before Mallegni recorded a block shot and gathered the rebound. After getting fouled, Mallegni sank two free throws, pushing the lead to 47-42 with three minutes left.
“That’s what’s really nice about Teagan is she is a player that big crowds and noise doesn’t phase her, so being able to count on her in big moments defensively is huge,” said Sara Mallegni.
With a minute to go, Sauk forced a turnover and looked to cut into the 47-44 McFarland lead. Dean got back on defense and forced a tough shot at the rim, which was missed.
However, Sauk got one final possession with nine seconds left, attacking the rim. The Eagles (17-8) got the shot off in time, but the ball hit the back of the rim and bounced out, giving McFarland the 47-45 win.
Mallegni finished with a game-high 27 points and Freeman added 11 points.
McFarland 47, Sauk Prairie 45
Sauk Prairie 8 37 — 45
McFarland 22 25 — 47
Sauk Prairie (fg ft-ft tp) — Apel 0 0-2 0, Marquardt 2 3-5 7, Hartwig 9 4-6 22, Braund 1 0-2 2, M. Paukner 4 1-3 9, O. Paukner 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 9-20 45.
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — A. Kirch 0 1-2 1, Freeman 4 0-0 11, Testolin 0 0-2 0, Dean 3 2-2 8, Mallegni 8 8-10 27. Totals 15 11-16 47.
Three pointers — McFarland 6 (Mallegni 3, Freeman 3).
Total fouls — McFarland 18, Sauk Prairie 15.
Fouled out — McFarland (Goecks), Sauk Prairie (O. Paukner).