The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input regarding the design and environmental aspects of a project located at the US-51 and County B/County AB intersection in the town of Dunn.
The US 51 and County B/County AB intersection is experiencing high crash rates and poor side road traffic operations with the existing intersection control, according to WisDOT.
WisDOT is proposing to convert the intersection to a dual-lane roundabout to address the high crash rates and poor operations. Additional improvements include pavement and curb and gutter replacement, storm sewer replacement, grading, and intersection lighting. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2024.
In addition, WisDOT is evaluating the potential inclusion of an off-road bicycle and pedestrian connection from the north end of Colladay Point Drive to the proposed roundabout side path. This could provide a connection from the residences along the west side of Lake Kegonsa to the County bicycle route along County B.
Right of way acquisition and temporary grading easements are anticipated with this project to construct the roundabout and approaches. One relocation is also anticipated in the southwest quadrant of the intersection.
Additional project information, along with a concept plan, can be found at wisconsindot.gov > Search “US 51 and County B intersection” > Select first result
If you would like more information about the proposed improvements, contact the WisDOT project manager, Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656 or by email, Jeff.Berens@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jeff Berens, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
