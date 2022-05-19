May 19 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. R.O.M.E.O Guest Speaker: Dave Joranson –“Service on a Diesel Submarine During the Cold War” –Dave will share his experience on the USS Grenadier (SS 525) which operated out of Key West, Florida in the 1960’s. Join us by calling 608-222-3415 to register. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. New Zealand Travelogue – Larry and Ann Scheckel share one of the most spectacular place on earth, New Zealand. Come to experience the breathtaking scenery, cultural experiences and much more. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Thursday May 26 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Come Celebrate with Us! Monona Senior Center Re-Accreditation Reception – Won’t you join us for a celebration with music and food to acknowledge the re-accreditation of the Monona Senior Center? Music provide by Bahama Bob, and brat lunch courtesy of Metcalfe’s will be served at 12:30. Call to sign up 608-222-3415.
Don’t forget about our Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m., Pilates at 11 a.m.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga – HYBRID -
Call 608-222-3415 to register for the Zoom link or come in person. $5 payable to instructor.
Zoom Fitness:
Monday at 11 a.m. Tai Chi Balance
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga (HYBRID)
Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Cup of Chi
Suggested donation of $5 per class. Support our fitness instructors at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org
Colonial ClubFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. Phones are answered during normal business hours, or you can leave a message and your call will be returned.
Thursday, May 19 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Day for Seniors with the Sunshine Sisters 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 23–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25– Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
StrawberryFest is around the corner! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. for a day of fun and strawberries. A new feature this year is the PawberryFest Pet Photo contest! Love your pet? Let them get in on the fun with the first ever PawberryFest Pet Photo Contest! Submit a photo of your pet with a strawberry --or a strawberry costume, strawberry shaped toy, strawberry dessert--anything goes! Submit your photo by going to www.colonialclub.org/petcontest OR you can email your photo to Amanda at ababiarz@colonialclub.org
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Cable Channel will show “Vengeance Valley (1951)” on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tune in to TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com to watch.
A collective art piece made by local community members, through McFarland Senior Outreach, is now on display at the E.D. Locke Public Library. The Threads of Resistance is a collective art project created in 2020 at McFarland Senior Outreach to help engage older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, community members donated crochet or knit blanket squares, to be made into blankets that are now on display at 5920 Milwaukee Street. After the end of May, some blankets will remain on display, and some will be donated.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen won a tour of Allen Centennial Gardens, and is looking for a few seniors to join. The tour will be June 6 at 2 p.m., and last for 45-60 minutes. To register, call 608-838-7117.
On Friday, June 3, there will be an ice cream social at 11:30 a.m. at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street, hosted by local 4H members.
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour returns in May and will continue through August. The event will be June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489