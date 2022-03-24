March 24 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaAd Hoc DEI Workgroup: March 24, 3:30 p.m., VirtualZoning Board of Appeals: March 24, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/VirtualPlan Commission: March 28, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualVillage of McFarlandParks and Recreation Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: March 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveParks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: March 24, 5 p.m., VirtualFire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualNatvig Joint Landfill Committee: March 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualTown of Cottage GrovePlan Commission: March 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualJoint Landfill Committee: March 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualFire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: March 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you