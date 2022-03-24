 Skip to main content
March 24 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Ad Hoc DEI Workgroup: March 24, 3:30 p.m., Virtual

Zoning Board of Appeals: March 24, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Plan Commission: March 28, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/Virtual

Village of McFarland

Parks and Recreation Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village Board: March 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: March 24, 5 p.m., Virtual

Fire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Natvig Joint Landfill Committee: March 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Plan Commission: March 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Joint Landfill Committee: March 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Fire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: March 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

