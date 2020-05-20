The McFarland Village Board on Monday, May 11, passed a resolution waiving penalty and interest for second installment property tax payments due July 1.
Village residents will not incur penalty and interest for their second installment payment as long as property taxes are paid in full by Oct. 1.
