McFarland's girls swim team won Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 sectional meet held at Jefferson High School with 307 points and Monona Grove finished sixth with 207 points.

McFarland's Mara Freeman took first in the 100 freestyle in :52.42 and placed second in the 100 backstroke (:56.07) to qualify for state in both. Freeman, a junior, also qualified in a pair of relays (200-yard medley and 400 freestyle).

Freeman swam the closing leg of the 400 free, which took first in 3:40.80. Junior Emily Schoenbrodt, sophomore Sofia Alf and junior Adriana Nickels swam the first three legs in that order.

The 200-yard medley team of Freeman, junior Laura Billmann, Schoenbrodt and Nickels placed second in 1:49.69.

Other state qualifiers for the Spartans include Schoenbrodt, who finished the second in the 50 freestyle (:24.75), and Nickels, who placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.29).

For Monona Grove, freshman Kendyl Mable claimed the top podium spot in diving, scoring 273 points.

Sophomore Morgan Heilman was victorious in the 200 free (1:59.56) and also made state with a sixth-place showing in the 100 back (1:01.04).

Senior Brianna Back finished third in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.02.

The alternate fall state competition will be held April 6 at Waukesha South High School.

Team scores: McFarland 307; Milton 249; DeForest 246; Janesville Craig 241; Jefferson/Cambridge 215; Monona Grove 207; Beloit Memorial 187; Edgerton 150; Janesville Parker/Evansville 128; Oregon 123.

