McFarland's girls swim team won Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 sectional meet held at Jefferson High School with 307 points and Monona Grove finished sixth with 207 points.
McFarland's Mara Freeman took first in the 100 freestyle in :52.42 and placed second in the 100 backstroke (:56.07) to qualify for state in both. Freeman, a junior, also qualified in a pair of relays (200-yard medley and 400 freestyle).
Freeman swam the closing leg of the 400 free, which took first in 3:40.80. Junior Emily Schoenbrodt, sophomore Sofia Alf and junior Adriana Nickels swam the first three legs in that order.
The 200-yard medley team of Freeman, junior Laura Billmann, Schoenbrodt and Nickels placed second in 1:49.69.
Other state qualifiers for the Spartans include Schoenbrodt, who finished the second in the 50 freestyle (:24.75), and Nickels, who placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.29).
For Monona Grove, freshman Kendyl Mable claimed the top podium spot in diving, scoring 273 points.
Sophomore Morgan Heilman was victorious in the 200 free (1:59.56) and also made state with a sixth-place showing in the 100 back (1:01.04).
Senior Brianna Back finished third in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.02.
The alternate fall state competition will be held April 6 at Waukesha South High School.
Team scores: McFarland 307; Milton 249; DeForest 246; Janesville Craig 241; Jefferson/Cambridge 215; Monona Grove 207; Beloit Memorial 187; Edgerton 150; Janesville Parker/Evansville 128; Oregon 123.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.