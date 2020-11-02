One Community Bank has announced the addition of Marc McMerty as Vice President Commercial Banker.
“We are very excited to welcome Marc to our team. His extensive background in commercial banking will bring great value to our business clients,” Jim Walker, chief of commercial lending, stated.
Marc comes to One Community Bank with over 12 years of commercial banking experience, working as both an analyst and a commercial lender in Dane County.
“I thoroughly enjoy developing strong relationships with clients while providing unique solutions customized to their needs,” said McMerty. “I look forward to working with businesses to support their growth in the Madison and surrounding areas.”
Marc and his family reside in McFarland. When he’s not cheering on his kids at local sporting events, Marc enjoys traveling and acting as an active treasurer for a local non-profit organization that provides services to families and children with special needs.
