After about a year and a half of waiting, the McFarland Spartans are back under the Friday night lights.
McFarland opened the 2021 alternate football season, put in place for teams that didn’t play a fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 22-6 loss to Monroe on Friday night. The first thing on McFarland Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Paul Ackley’s mind after the game wasn’t the final score, however.
“It was a great night. This is a success,” he said. “I mean, yeah, the score on the scoreboard isn’t what we hoped for, obviously you want to win your games, but this is a success. We did some good things defensively, did some decent things offensively, some things that we can build on and get better from, things that we can learn from, so absolutely, having the boys out here to play a Friday night football game on March 26 – I mean, four or five months ago, you would have never thought this, so I’m happy for the kids, I’m happy for their parents, I’m happy for the coaches and our community.”
Monroe opened the scoring with 5:42 left in the first quarter, when McFarland‘s deep safety didn’t close quickly enough on a deep ball from Max Golembiewski to Tyler Matley, which went 70 yards for a score.
McFarland looked poised to answer on the next drive. With 3:40 on the clock, McFarland quarterback Cooper Kennedy threw a backwards pass to receiver Dadon Gillen, who then launched the ball deep down field to Tegan O’Brien, who made the catch at the 26 yard line of the Cheesemakers for a 41-yard gain. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the drive stalled when Kennedy was sacked on fourth down at the 36.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Trevor Rodebaugh of Monroe scored his first of two touchdowns on the night, this one from two yards out, to make it 12-0. A two-point conversion made it 14-0.
Again, the Spartans got some offensive rhythm going, but that momentum was halted in Monroe territory when Gillen fumbled after making a nice cut infield. Monroe would recover at its own 31.
Monroe looked to make McFarland pay, driving down into the red zone, but with 30 seconds left, a fumble near the pylon gave McFarland the ball at the one yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Monroe made a play in the end zone to force a safety. That was the story of the game for McFarland. For every standout play or good series, there were mistakes that gave back the momentum.
”It was kind of an up and down little roller coaster. We did some good things, and then we couldn’t quite put things together offensively like we’d hoped,” Ackley said. “We’ll just keep working at it. That’s what this is all about. It’s five opportunities to get better.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter. McFarland cut the lead to 10 on a Kennedy touchdown pass to O’Brien, but couldn’t get any closer than that. A Monroe interception with 5:25 left in the game sealed McFarland’s fate.
Kennedy finished the game 16-for-23 for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. McFarland finished the game with -11 yards rushing on the night.
Monroe was dominant on the ground, rushing 50 times for 248 yards, while completing five of seven passing attempts for 123 yards.
Gillen had an interception for McFarland’s defense and Aric Anderson recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter, which set up the Spartans’ only score of the night.
McFarland’s next game is Thursday at East Troy. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
