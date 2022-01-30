Thoughts on final superintendent candidates

On Friday, January 21, the first round of interviews was held for the next superintendent of the School District of McFarland. During this first round, nine (9) candidates were interviewed by three different committees. A committee made up of administrators from the district, a committee of staff and students and a committee made up of parents and community members from the district. At the end of a day-long process, each committee ranked the candidates that they wanted to send to the Board of Education for a final interview. If a candidate’s name made at least two of the three committee recommended lists, the individual would advance to the next round of interviews. After gathering the lists from each of the three committees, three candidates had their names on at least two of the three committee’s recommended list. These candidates, that will be interviewed by the Board of Education, are Scott Sabol, Laura Jackson and Aaron Tarnutzer.
Scott Sabol is currently the Superintendent of the Mayville School District. He has held this position since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year. Prior to being the Superintendent of Mayville, Mr. Sabol was the Superintendent of the Neosho J3 School District, a K-8 district. Scott Sabol has also served as a high school principal, high school associate principal and art teacher. Mr. Sabol received his Bachelor’s Degree from University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and teacher’s certification from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. He received his Masters of Arts in Education from Marian University and is currently in his doctoral program from Cardinal Stritch University. He expects to have his doctoral work completed by August 2022.
Laura Jackson is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the West Bend School District. She has held this position since the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year. Prior to this position, Ms. Jackson served as the Director of Special Education, Pupil Services and Curriculum for the Montello School District. Ms. Jackson has also served as an elementary principal, curriculum support specialist and elementary teacher. Laura Jackson received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She received her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Curriculum from Marian University and is currently working on her doctoral degree from Marian University.
Aaron Tarnutzer is currently the Principal at Indian Mound Middle School. He has held this position since the beginning of the 2012-2013 school year. Prior to this position, Mr. Tarnutzer served as the associate principal for Indian Mound Middle School and as a school social worker for the Monona Grove School District. Mr. Tarnutzer received his Bachelor’s Degree in School Social Work from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He received his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University and is currently enrolled in Edgewood College’s doctoral program with an expected completion date of December 2022.
On Monday, January 24, the Board of Education voted on when to schedule the next round of interviews. Those interviews will take place on Saturday, January 29. After the interviews have been completed and a final selection has been made by the Board of Education, the district will do a thorough background and reference check of the final candidate and then start the process of creating a mutually acceptable contract with the selected candidate. I believe this can be completed by early to mid-February.
As I mentioned last week, after the final candidate has been selected and the contract has been approved, the Board of Education will make a public announcement on the new superintendent to the staff and community. It is also possible that the Board could host an event later in the spring where staff and community members could come in and meet the new superintendent prior to their official start day on July 1, 2022.
I felt the process allowed a wide range of individuals to view some very good candidates and has put the Board of Education into a position of hiring the best individual for the school district.