McFarland boys hockey defeats Cedarburg and Monroe

While it took an overtime period, the Spartans earned a road win 4-3 over the Monroe Cheesemakers on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Senior forward Simeon Pommerening broke through for McFarland with a first-period goal, assisted by senior forward Aiden Gabrielse. Gabrielse then scored on a power play in the second period, assisted by Pommerening and junior forward Caleb DeChambeau.
With a goal in the second period and two goals in the third period, Monroe (2-16, 0-7) had a chance to pull off an upset. But McFarland battled back, and Gabrielse converted a power-play goal to send the game into overtime, assisted by sophomore forward Mason Pommerening and senior defenseman Chase Quelle.
In overtime, Simeon Pommerening scored the winning goal, assisted by DeChambeau. McFarland sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten held up strong in net, stopping 52 shots for a .945 save percentage.
McFarland 4, Monroe 3, OT
McFarland 1 1 1 1 — 4
Monroe 0 1 2 0 — 3
1st period
McF- Simeon Pommerening (Aiden Gabrielse), 8:17.
2nd period
McF- Aiden Gabrielse (PP) (Simeon Pommerening, Caleb DeChambeau), 1:09. M- Cole Buholzer (Blaze Janecke), 14:06.
3rd period
M- Aiden Gray (PP) (Blaze Janecke, Josh Haight), 1:42. M- Blaze Janecke (Josh Haight), 6:28. McF- Aiden Gabrielse (PP) (Mason Pommerening, Chase Quelle), 9:24.
Overtime
McF- Simeon Pommerening (Caleb DeChambeau), 3:00.
McFarland 9, Cedarburg 6
In a make-up game from Jan. 15, the McFarland Spartans got past the Cedarburg Bulldogs with a 9-6 victory on Monday, Jan. 24.
Senior forward Simeon Pommerening put the Spartans up 1-0 with a goal, assisted by sophomore forward Mason Pommerening and senior forward Aiden Gabrielse. Senior defenseman Chase Quelle then added a goal for the Spartans, assisted by junior forward Kai Swanson.
A Cedarburg goal cut the McFarland lead to 2-1 before junior forward Payton Hauge scored, assisted by Mason Pommerening and Gabrielse. Junior forward Caleb DeChambeau put the Spartans up 4-1 with a goal, assisted by junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien.
Two goals by the Bulldogs (7-10) brought the score to 4-3 before the Spartans rattled off three-straight goals. Quelle added his second goal, assisted by Mason Pommerening. Sophomore forward Drew Snyder scored twice, with both goals assisted by senior forward Alexander Gabrielse and junior forward Paul Morris.
Another goal in the second period by Cedarburg, cut the McFarland lead to 7-4 before O’Brien scored, assisted by Mason Pommerening and Hauge. In the third period, two Cedarburg goals made the score 8-6, before freshman forward Ty Paulios scored on an empty net, assisted by Hauge to give McFarland a 9-6 victory.
McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 20 saves, while sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten made six saves.
McFarland 9, Cedarburg 6
Cedarburg 1 3 2 — 6
McFarland 3 5 1 — 9
1st period
M- Simeon Pommerening (Mason Pommerening, Aiden Gabrielse), 6:31. M- Chase Quelle (Kai Swanson), 11:25. C- Drew Wachter (PP) (Daniel Schuette, Levi Hietpas), 11:45. M- Payton Hauge (Mason Pommerening, Aiden Gabrielse), 12:17.
2nd period
M- Caleb DeChambeau (Tegan O’Brien), 0:51. C- Will Fairchild (PP) (Drew Wachter, Everett King), 1:48. C- Jake Terrill (Nick Brah), 3:28. M- Chase Quelle (Mason Pommerening), 6:11. M- Drew Snyder (Alexander Gabrielse, Paul Morris), 9:20. C- Everett King (Will Fairchild, Spencer Dahl), 9:52. M- Tegan O’Brien (Payton Hauge, Mason Pommerening), 12:35.
3rd period
C- Drew Wachter (Levi Hietpas), 4:47. C- Will Fairchild (Drew Wachter, Everett King), 9:06. M- Ty Paulios (Payton Hauge), 14:03.