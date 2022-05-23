The McFarland boys and girls track and field team hosted the WIAA Division 2 Regional with the top four athletes in each event qualifying for sectionals on Monday, May 23.
For the girls, junior Emily Schoeller won the discus throw at 102 feet and eight inches, while senior Claire Hovland finished third at 101 feet and four inches. Freshman Julia Ackley took first in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches.
Freshman Rachel Kuehl took third in the 100-meter dash at 13.26 seconds.
Ackley placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.51 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of freshman Riley Bickelhaupt, sophomore Chloerissa Johnson, senior Chloe Goecks and freshman Rachel Kuehl finished fourth at one minute and 52.43 seconds.
Senior Lilly Innes finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.56 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Innes, junior Sofia Alf, Mueller and Johnson took fourth at 4:23.11.
Qualifying for the boys, sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash at 11.22 seconds and junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.42) finished second.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Paul Morris, Dyer-Ysaguirre, junior Mason Brown and Kelley took first at 44.15 seconds. Kelley won the 200-meter dash at 22.45 seconds, while Dyer-Ysaguirre (22.94) finished third.
Freshman Spencer Alf won the 3200-meter race in 10:07.13.
Senior Matthew Miller ran second in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.19 seconds.
Brown finished fourth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Senior Guenther Switzer threw fourth in the shot put at 41 feet and 9.25 inches.
Team scores — girls: Madison Edgewood 158, Prairie du Chien 91.5, Monroe 87, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 85, Sugar River 85, McFarland 84, Platteville 83, Evansville 26.5.
Team scores — boys: Monroe 123, Sugar River 103, Madison Edgewood 102, Platteville 97, McFarland 96, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 76, Prairie du Chien 62, Evansville 42.
Evansville
At the Evansville Freshman/Sophomore Invite on Thursday, May 19, both the McFarland boys and girls track and field teams took first place.
For the boys, sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash at 11.12 seconds, while sophomore Cade Korth (11.98) finished fourth. Kelley took first in the 200 meter at 22.90 seconds and freshman Luke Rux (24.97) ran fifth.
In the 800 meter, freshman Spencer Alf finished first at two minutes and 4.64 seconds, while freshman Isaac Ewing (2:10.34) took second and sophomore Brock Spiegel (2:14.39) ran fourth.
The 4x200 relay team of Kelley, Korth, Rux and sophomore Dane Lundy took first at 1:36.48. Ewing, Alf, Lundy and freshman Shane TeBeest finished first in the 4x400 relay at 3:43.02.
Sophomore Leo Freedman, Spiegel, sophomore Westin Fisher and sophomore Luke Morrison won the 4x800 relay at 9:40.09. Sophomore Aaron Thompson threw first in the shot put at 43 feet. Thompson took third in the discus throw at 110 feet and nine inches.
Freedman (12:08.67) finished third in the 3200 meter. Freshman Joel Karls took fifth in the pole vault at eight feet and six inches.
For the girls, freshman Rachel Kuehl won the 100-meter dash at 13.05 seconds, while freshman Lauren Boehnen (13.53) took third. Kuehl ran first in the 200-meter at 28.11 seconds.
Freshman Julia Ackley led a 1-2-3 Spartan finish in the 110-meter hurdles, winning at 17.5 seconds, while freshman Kendall Riemen (17.95) and freshman Kendra Mueller (18.09) took second and third respectively.
Boehnen, freshman Bradey Schneider, freshman Noria Miyazato and sophomore Kinzie Bockenhauer took first in the 4x100 relay at 56.38 seconds. Boehnen, Ackley, freshman Riley Bickelhaupt and sophomore Chloerissa Johnson defeated Evansville at 1:54.13.
Mueller, Johnson, Bickelhaupt and sophomore Emily Sprang took first in the 4x400 relay at 4:33.27. Mueller won the 300-meter hurdles at 51.35 seconds and Riemen (53.87) took second.
Kuehl won the high jump at four feet and eight inches. In the long jump, Kuehl finished first at 16 feet and 0.5 inches.
Ackley took first in the pole vault at nine feet, and freshman Carly Goodlund took second at seven feet.
In the discus throw, sophomore Karmen Altfeather took fourth at 80 feet and eight inches.
Boys team scores: McFarland 138, Clinton 113, Evansville 93, Big Foot 66, Edgerton 66, Whitewater 41, Albany 36, Parkview 31, Turner 31, Jefferson 17, East Troy 9.
Girls team scores: McFarland 148.83, Evansville 92.67, Edgerton 61.5, East Troy 61, Albany 48, Turner 46, Clinton 41, Whitewater 39.5, Big Foot 32, Jefferson 27, Parkview 14.5.