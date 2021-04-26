Friday night was senior night for the McFarland football team.
The Spartans (1-4) capped off the emotional night by securing their first win of the season over the visiting Whitewater Whippets (0-5) with a 34-6 victory.
After the Whippets lined up to receive the opening kickoff, the Spartans realized they had an opportunity to catch them off guard. McFarland took advantage of Whitewater’s formation by successfully recovering an onside kick.
“We had been working on it all year long and some teams give us that opportunity, some teams don’t,” said head coach Paul Ackley. “The guys thought the opportunity was there so we wanted to try and get that ball in our hands as quickly as possible.”
After the surprise onside kick, McFarland’s offense only needed two plays to find the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Cooper Kennedy’s 41-yard bomb to sophomore running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre pushed McFarland to an early 7-0 lead.
Senior running back Aric Anderson found the endzone on a 1-yard touchdown run to give McFarland a 13-0 lead after the first quarter. The Spartans struck through the air with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kennedy to sophomore wide receiver Dadon Gillen. Another one-yard touchdown run by Anderson gave McFarland a 27-0 lead over the Whippets.
Whitewater was able to get a touchdown before the half expired with a 1-yard run by junior running back Carter Friend. McFarland took a 27-6 lead into the half.
After both defenses created some turnovers, McFarland’s offense was able to make some key adjustments on the offensive line to find the end zone again. Junior running back Chase Quelle punched it in from a yard out to make a 34-6 lead for McFarland. Ackley said blocking was one of the adjustments the team wanted to make to help extend the lead in the second half.
“They were shifting over a little bit to a certain side and we just kind of had to re-evaluate that and try to figure out how we wanted to block it. Once the kids got going on that, it worked out pretty well,” said Ackley.
McFarland’s defense clamped down on the Whitewater offense in the fourth quarter. Interceptions by senior defensive backs Aiden Irwin and Gavin Wood helped secure a 34-6 victory for the Spartans.
After the game, Ackley had all the seniors line up under the field goal post to receive either a hug, handshake or a high five from the remaining players and coaches. After the emotional moment, Ackley had high praise for his group of seniors because of the adversity they faced throughout the year.
“This has been a tough one, because these kids have gone through so much right now. I mean whether it’s in school, whether it’s at home, whether it’s in our community or whether it’s in athletics, you know their world has been turned upside down with COVID and they’ve had to go through so many adjustments,” said Ackley. “We didn’t have a season, then we didn’t know if we were going to have a season, then we had to wait on certain restrictions, and so this group is a good group.”
Even though the season may be over the Spartans, Coach Ackley knows the seniors will still perform well off the field.
“They’re a good group of young men, they’re going to be very successful in all different facets of their life and they were great leaders for these younger kids,” said Ackley. “I’m very proud of these men.”
Kennedy finished the game with 115 passing yards on a 6-for-11 night, including two touchdowns. Quelle ran 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown, Gillen ran once for 48 yards and caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Dyer-Ysaguirre caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Anderson ran the ball just three times for two yards, but scored two touchdowns on the night.
