 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Volunteers at Agrace

Volunteers at Agrace

Volunteers are the very heart of what we do at Agrace. From our humble roots as a volunteer organization run out of a church basement, for more than 40 years we have relied on volunteer contributions. Their support has been essential as we’ve become an organization that now serves nearly all of southern Wisconsin.

Hundreds of volunteers share tens of thousands of hours of service with us annually. They donate their talents to support the seriously ill in so many ways—playing music, bringing a therapy dog to visit or just being that caring presence in difficult times. They help prepare meals and keep our gardens green. They support our mission at our thrift stores, Adult Day Center, Grief Support Center and our café. No matter how these amazing individuals choose to serve, they make a huge difference for our patients and clients—and their own communities.

The world has changed so much in the last few years, but our volunteers’ dedication to service has not wavered despite all the challenges they have faced in their Agrace roles.

If you want to find out about joining Agrace as a volunteer, please give us a call at (608) 327-7147 or email us at volunteer@agrace.org.

As we take this special week to honor volunteers, all of us at Agrace are filled with a sense of immense gratitude for all our volunteers do every day. We would not be what we are, nor do what we do, without our unpaid staff. Thank you!

-Andy Boryczka

Director, employee and volunteer engagement at Agrace, Madison

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK