Letter to the editor: Remembering Ginny Dodson and Ed Minihan

Remembering Ginny Dodson and Ed Minihan
There are a few people in your life that make a huge impression. Two friends died recently that had a lot in common. They were both very well educated, intelligent, thoughtful and service-oriented. Ginny Dodson was a force of nature. Whether working in the church gardens for the food pantry, restoring the Larson House Museum, chairing the Larson House Garden Committee, or riding in a newly restored hundred-year-old rowboat on Lake Waubesa, Ginny was there with her positive attitude and generous smile. Ed Minihan was the Town of Dunn Chairman beginning in 1979 and served until he died. He led the town’s people through tumultuous times, including a fight over land use planning, a proposed landfill on the west shore of Lake Waubesa and a tornado that ripped through the town. He also initiated the purchase of development rights program to save farmland and wildlife that has been a model for the nation. Both Ginny and Ed were 77 years-old. During that brief time on earth, they touched the lives of so many and lived in a manner that inspires us all.
Jane Licht, McFarland