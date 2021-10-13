“Have a beer with Bill”
Monona area colleagues and friends are getting together with Bill Cairns at noon on Oct. 28 at the Boulder Brew House, 950 Kimball Ln., Verona. Bill’s friends know the difficulties and heath challenges he has faced, and decided to have a party while we are all still able to participate. Bill coached a number of Monona Grove athletic teams starting in the eighties with football, basketball, track, and finally as head coach of Varsity golf. If you would like to revisit some memories with Coach Bill, plan to drop in at the Boulder Brew House at noon on Thursday, Oct. 28. RSVP to prrush@aol.com.
Veterans Day
The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans.
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning.
Following the breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans at 12:30 p.m. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sankey at 608-395-5942 to participate.
The Legion will also will host an exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans from Nov. 9-14 at the Legion from 2-7 p.m. The Vietnam War traveling wall is a display of photos of all fallen soldiers. The exhibit will be set up all week, and will be open to the public for viewing during the open hours.
Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11.
Free Bikes 4 Kids donations
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting its final bike donation drive for
the year on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bikes can be dropped off at donation stations set up around the Madison area. Locations are still being established but some include: Delta Beer Lab (167 E. Badger Road, Madison), Monona Fire Department (1011 Nichols Road, Monona), and Lexus of Madison (8000 Airport Road, Middleton).
“We hope to collect about 800 bikes on this collection day,” Kristie Goforth, executive director stated. “If you have a bike that you’re currently not using and looking to donate, bring it to us on November 6. It will be put to good use!” The organization seeks gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes in the fall and then refurbishes them in winter with the help of paid mechanics and volunteers. The bike giveaways occur in April and May each year. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison gives the bikes to other nonprofit organizations and schools that do the vetting to ensure that the recipients are low income and diverse communities in Dane County.