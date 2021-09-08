Meet the newest McFarland School District staff

Heidi Robbins
Heidi might be new to the kindergarten team, but she is a familiar face in the community as a previous 4K Teacher at Ginger Bread House in McFarland, where she taught for eight years. She grew up in Waunakee and got her degree from UW Eau-Claire, but has lived in McFarlabd since her children were little. Her family includes her husband David and two children, Brookelyn and Brody and a dog named Lola. In her downtime, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, and she also enjoys cheering on her children’s teams, which includes softball, tennis, basketball, golf, and football. Finally, you might catch her at a Badger, Packer, Bucks, and Brewers game cheering on our Wisconsin teams.
Chelsea Baumann
Chelsea got her degree from UW-LaCrosse, then taught at an elementary school in Sun Prairie for the past six years. In fact, she is from Sun Prairie and comes from a family of five, including two younger brothers Cade and Wes. Growing up, she enjoyed camping, biking, and swimming. During COVID, she was able to marry her husband Jordan at Rib Mountain State Park, and they just recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. More, they are excited to have recently become McFarland residents. When she is not busy teaching, you will find Chelsea reading, visiting farmers markets, camping, doing yoga, and swimming. She even got into paddle boarding this past summer, and her dog likes to go with.
Sara Mischnick
Sara Mischnick is the new Advanced Learners Resource Teacher at CEPS. With a degree from Valparaiso University and having taught for six years in the Verona Area School District, Sara has also served as a substitute teacher here in McFarland over the past couple of years. She has experience working with children of all ages and abilities, and has already begun diving into this new role to both teach students and support teachers in the classroom. She is originally from Bloomington, IL, and now lives in McFarland with her husband Matt who works for Trek Bikes. They currently have two children in the district as well. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, growing good food to eat, writing, and learning new things.
Toni Kaiser
Hello! My name is Toni Kaiser and I am the new 3rd grade teacher at WIS. I spent last year working at CEPS on the second grade team and am excited to pair with Sara Everson and the 3rd grade team this year! I worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for seven years and taught pre-k for seven years prior to that. I graduated from UW-Madison in 2012 with an Environmental Studies & Elementary Education degree. I have a seven year old son named Clarence and my significant other Cody has a thirteen year old son named Paul and ten year old named Lucas. I grew up in Wisconsin, but have also lived in Oregon and Florida. I love to travel, cook, garden, and explore new places.
Candice Bartlett
Hi, I’m Candice Bartlett. I will be the 3rd grade special education teacher at Waubesa Intermediate School this year. I graduated from UW-Stevens Point with my bachelors degree. I was at the Mount Horeb School District for two years before coming here. I taught 4th and 5th grade special education at their intermediate school. I grew up in Hilbert, WI (small town that is 20 minutes south of Appleton). I have two younger sisters (Alyssa-23, Britney-20). My mom and sisters live near Sheboygan now, while my dad still lives in Hilbert. I currently live in Fitchburg. My fiance and I bought our first home in March and I spent the summer painting, putting up pictures, and planning my wedding which will be next summer. I have two cats as well (Calcifer and Greg). I love to read, snowmobile, and play volleyball. I spend most of my free time going on walks or watching TV with my fiance.
Cathy Magee
Hello McFarland School District. My name is Cathy Magee. I am looking forward to being a 4th grade special education teacher this year at Waubesa. I received my undergraduate degree in Political Science from UW- Madison and my Masters degree in Special Education (2004) and Specialist degree in Special Ed Administration from the University of South Dakota (2010). I have been teaching special education for students for 17 years. Most recently I was the lead teacher at Common Threads (An alternative placement for kids with Autism) I am originally from Rothschild Wisconsin. My husband and I live in Oregon, we have three children Balin 23, Ava 21 and Elena 19. I enjoy biking, swimming, gardening, and traveling.
Sarah McCaffrey
Greetings Colleagues! My name is Sarah McCaffrey and I am excited to join the WIS staff as the math and reading interventionist. I received my undergrad at UW-Madison in 2006 (GO BADGERS!) and my Masters from Concordia University in 2010. For the past 14 years I’ve been working in MMSD in classroom positions: K/1, first grade and fourth grade and a couple years as an instructional coach. I am originally from Muskego, Wisconsin but have called the Madison area my home since coming to UW for college. My husband and I live right here in McFarland with our two kids: Kayleigh (5) and Nora (2). When I’m not teaching I enjoy reading, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Kate Hipenbecker
I am excited to join the student services staff as a new K-5 school counselor. I’m lucky enough to spend time at both CEPS and WIS. My undergraduate degree is in Human Development and Family Studies- Child Development from UW-Madison and I earned my Master’s in Counseling from UW-Whitewater. This will be my eighth year as a school counselor as I previously worked as an elementary school counselor for the Brodhead School District. I’m passionate about advocating for my students and ensuring their mental health needs are met. My husband, Jordan, and I live in McFarland with our two boys, Ian and Brixton. Ian will begin his middle school adventure as a 6th grader this fall and his brother Brixton will be in 5th grade at WIS. We love spending time exploring the outdoors, cheering on Wisconsin sports teams and playing games as a family. In my own free time I love to read, bake/cook, craft and snuggle with my best dog, Ziggy.
Sierra Patterson
Sierra Patterson is joining Indian Mound Middle School as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher for all grades. She was born and raised in Madison and previously taught 4th and 5th grade at Wingra School in Madison. She was drawn to education based on her own love and learning. She loves to foster this curiosity and a sense of discovery in her students. For enjoyment she spends time outside creating adventures with her family including her spouse, two children, and two dogs. Not surprisingly, her hobbies include cooking, reading, crafting, going to new restaurants, and sewing. Sierra shared that chose McFarland as she is excited to be teaching FACS to middle school students and be a part of a district and community with the support that McFarland is known for and she has experienced so far. When asked about her vision for her first year here she shared, “My first year is sure to be the best kind of challenge. I look forward to carrying forward traditions in FACS and creating new ones with my students!” You can see why we are so excited to have Sierra join us at IMMS!
Fred Bartman
We are pleased to introduce Fred Bartman as a School Counselor at Indian Mound Middle School. This year Fred will be serving students in 7th grade and 8th graders whose last name starts with A-K. Fred is grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the community he loves and in which he and his spouse and two children live. He spent his first 17 years in the Middleton-Cross Plains School district as a Special Education teacher and then as a School Counselor. Most recently, he worked for 3 years in the Monona Grove School District. Fred shared that he wanted to be a School Counselor for as long as he can remember as loves working with students, staff, and families. He said it well, “Helping kids as they grow through these fun, challenging, awkward, and crazy middle school years is amazing!” Fred is a very active person who loves to camp, kayak, and exercise. He has spent the past 7 years training for the sport of “Ninja Warrior” and even competed in Season 10 of American Ninja Warrior! Fred’s vision for his first year here includes collaborating with the amazing staff including his fellow School Counselor Jill Runde. He appreciates that the district values social/emotional learning and he hopes to continue to grow our already successful program. We are confident that Fred’s skills, drive, and positive attitude will be just what our students and families need!
Jeff Miller
The middle school staff is excited to introduce Jeff Miller as a teacher of students with special needs in 7th grade. Jeff was drawn to education through experiences growing up with a family friend that had Autism. He shared, “He inspired me to look at the person as a whole and help build people up to break down their barriers.” He began his career in Freedom before moving on to Mishicot. He recently moved to the area to be with his partner and is excited to give back to the community in which he lives. In his free time Jeff enjoys sports. During the summers he travels across the country playing men’s fastpitch softball. He is also training for an Ironman. When asked about his vision for his first year he explained, “I want to establish relationships with students and families in the district. I want them to know my dedication to the profession and the district that I work for. In addition, I hope to share my passion for sports with the students of the district.” We are so glad Jeff chose McFarland and know he will have a positive impact for our students!
Marri Saunders
Marri Saunders joins Indian Mound Middle School on the 6th grade team as an English/Language Arts and Social Studies Teacher. Marri chose to become a teacher based on the amazing support she had as a student and her experiences being a teacher’s assistant and camp counselor. She loves the connections you can make with students and guiding them to become their best selves. Marri began her career in the MIddleton-Cross Plains School District with this year being her first full year of teaching. She shared that she chose McFarland as it was recommended by so many other people based on its reputation for great schools. Marri is a very active person who loves to be involved in many things, especially sports and outdoor activities. She has led middle and high students through canoe trips in the boundary waters where she feels he learned how to persevere in challenging situations, think quickly to problem solve, and take time to enjoy the journey. She is looking forward to building strong relationships with her students, their families, and her colleagues in her first year in the district. She shared, “I am expecting a lot of laughing, learning, and growing as a community!” We are confident that with her talent and energy this will be an accurate description of her first year.
Kelly Chadesh
Please join us in welcoming Kelly Chadesh to Indian Mound Middle School as a 7th grade science teacher. Kelly began her career at Glacier Creek Middle School in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District where she taught for eight years. She chose to be a teacher as she loves the learning process and helping students grow. She comes from a family of teachers and feels she was born to be a teacher. She finds it to be the most rewarding profession. When not teaching, Kelly enjoys spending time with her spouse and two year old twins. You may have seen Kelly in the area as she has been a swim coach for the Monona Swim and Dive team and the Monona Grove High school for about ten years. Kelly chose McFarland as she appreciates the district’s academic and community goals and feels it is a place where students can grow as students and as people. When asked about her vision for her first year she shared, “I hope to share my passion for all things science and develop positive relationships with my students and peers!.” We feel so fortunate to have Kelly join us and can’t wait to see the impact she has on our students.
Kiley Ogodogu
Kiley Ogodogu joins Indian Mound Middle School as a Technology Integrator in grades Kindergarten through 8 and as an 8th grade elective teacher for the Coding Generation (“C-gen”) course. Kiley shared that she always wanted to be a teacher, partly due to the impact her patient and encouraging teachers had on her. She began her career in Belleville where she taught 5th grade for eight years before transitioning to the District Library and Technology Specialist where she spent the last nine years. She shared that she was drawn to McFarland based on her experiences at Waubesa Intermediate School during her library media practicum. She was so impressed by the family-feel and strong community focus in the district. In addition to teaching, Kiley loves to spend time in nature with her family. They are a very active family including road trips, kayaking, hiking, camping, swimming, going to museums, and more. When asked about her first year in McFarland she shared, “I envision a year full of building relationships, embedding myself into the community, and learning alongside my students, colleagues, and district leaders. I’m really looking forward to establishing myself in a new community while we create, innovate, problem solve and learn together.” We are honored to have someone with Kiley’s experience and expertise join us at IMMS.
Chris Libert
Hello everyone! My name is Chris Libert and I’ll be joining the English department at McFarland High School teaching Juniors and Seniors. This will be year five in the classroom for me, as I started my career with two years teaching 6th grade and spent the last two years with Juniors and Seniors. I was born and raised in Chicago, IL, got my Bachelors degree in English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and my Masters in Secondary Education from Loyola University Chicago. I moved to Madison, WI in June and have loved living here so far! In my spare time, I enjoy running, photography, and spending time with my girlfriend, Megan and our cat, George. I’m incredibly honored and excited to begin my work with such a wonderful community. Go Spartans!
Anna Falkowska
My name is Anna Falkowska and I am honored to join McFarland High School community as the math teacher. I graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education mathematics. I also hold a master’s degree in librarianship. I was born in Poland. I came to the United States in 2010 when I met my Polish husband, Pawel, who is a math professor at UW-Whitewater. I have always had a heart for teaching. Through tutoring I have discovered my love and passion for mathematics and decided to enter the field of education. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve and help the students of McFarland High School discover their own passion for mathematics. I strongly believe that all students can succeed in math when given the appropriate support and tools. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, and art painting.
Danielle Olivas-Klubertanz
I’m Danielle Olivas-Klubertanz and I grew up in Cottage Grove, WI. I received my bachelors in psychology and my masters in special education from UW-Whitewater. I’m currently working on getting my license in special education from Edgewood College and super excited about that. I am the new special education teacher at the high school and can’t wait to start my career in McFarland! I live in town with my husband and cat. My husband and I enjoy getting brunch at McFarland House on the weekends.