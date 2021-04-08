McFarland's girls cross country team placed fifth while the boys team was sixth at Tuesday's Whitewater Invitational.

Freshman Emily Sprang led the Spartans with a fourth-place showing, finishing the 5K in 24 minutes, 12.2 seconds. Senior Lili Grossman (8th, 24:55.2), junior Brielle Bruce (24th, 28:51.6) and freshmen Annika Cheadle (31st, 31:56.0) and Lorelai Cordio (34th, 33:58.0) also scored.

On the boys side, senior Ryan Olsen's mark of 20:15.3 placed him eighth in the 53-runner field. Sophomore Max Andrew (21st, 22:38.1) and freshmen Leo Freedman (25th, 23:33.5) and Lyom Hall (28th, 24:30.2) and Luke Morrison (29th, 24:53.7) also scored.

Team scores - girls: Columbus 27, Evansvillle 62, Whitewater 76, Clinton 86, McFarland 88, Edgerton incomplete.

Team scores - boys: Evansville 31, Columbus 76, Whitewater 86, Edgerton 88, Clinton 102, McFarland 111.

