Four minutes and 32 seconds remained in the second quarter in the Wisconsin football team’s battle against Iowa on Nov. 13, 1999 at Camp Randall Stadium. A victory would mean UW would return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year. But this was also the day when one of the Badgers’ greatest athletes put his name into the record book.
Senior tailback Ron Dayne entered the game needing 99 yards to pass Ricky Williams and become college football’s all-time leading rusher. With nearly 80,000 fans anticipating that moment, Dayne shattered the record on a 31-yard run.
As Dayne told Preston Schmitt, a writer for UW’s alumni publication On Wisconsin, he ran through the middle of Iowa’s defensive line and weaved his 270-poound frame around a linebacker.
“I saw his face; he didn’t want to tackle me anyway,” said Dayne. After avoiding a Hawkeye defensive back, Dayne ran down the sideline and became part of college football history as the fans cheered loudly while waving “Dayne 33” white towels over their heads. Dayne finished the game with 216 yards rushing on 27 carries as the Badgers walloped Iowa 41-3.
“I tried to do everything I usually do. It seemed like a normal game,” said Dayne afterwards.
Wisconsin ended up 7-1 in the Big Ten and 9-2 overall, and Dayne would win the 1999 Heisman trophy.
Dayne would run an additional 200 yards and score a touchdown on Jan. 1, 2000 as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 17-9 at the Rose Bowl. He ended his college football career with 7,125 rushing yards.
Jersey to Wisconsin
Just four years earlier, Dayne was a football, and track and field star at Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, New Jersey. Aside from using his quickness and athleticism to attract the attention of several colleges, he was also a state titlist in the shot put and the discus. He still owns the fifth longest discus throw among New Jersey high schoolers at 216 feet, 11 inches.
Coming out of high school, college recruiters felt Dayne was too large to play tailback and thought he would be more suitable as a fullback, but Dayne was sold on Wisconsin after head coach Barry Alvarez promised to make him a tailback.
Dayne rushed for 2,109 yards as a freshman and quickly became the talk of college football. He would add 1,457 yards as a sophomore, 1,525 as a junior and 2,034 as a senior. He ran for 71 career touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
Dayne was not a flashy player, and took a blue-collar approach to each contest. He carried the ball 1,220 times in his four seasons as a Badger.
“We didn’t throw the ball. I would get 38 carries like it was nothing,” Dayne said. “We’d run the same plays, and everybody knew what we were running. (The defense) would say, ‘They’re coming right here.’ Our lineman would say, ‘Yep, we’re coming right here. And we’re going right there to the endzone.’”
In bowl games, Dayne was just about unstoppable. He ran for 246 yards in Wisconsin’s 38-10 win over Utah in the 1996 Copper Bowl. At the 1998 Rose Bowl, Dayne raced for 246 yards as the Badgers beat UCLA 38-31.
Entering the 1999 season, Wisconsin was favored to win the Big Ten again and return to the Rose Bowl. Getting there was not easy.
After victories over Murray State and Ball State to open the season, the Badgers lost a non-conference game to Cincinnati 17-12 despite Dayne rushing for 233 yards.
The losing streak reached two the following week after a 21-16 setback to Michigan and quarterback Tom Brady.
But Wisconsin came back against Ohio State as Dayne ran for four touchdowns and 161 yards in a 42-17 win. The Badgers also won the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe the following week in a 20-17 overtime victory over Minnesota.
Dayne’s 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns helped Wisconsin crush Indiana 59-0, and the team made it four wins in a row by beating Michigan State 40-10 with Dayne running for 214 yards and two more touchdowns.
Wisconsin ended the regular season and clinched the Big Ten title by blowing past Northwestern, Purdue and finally Iowa. Dayne ran for 162 yards against the Wildcats and 222 against the Boilermakers.
A legend
With the all-time rushing record in his possession, UW Athletic Director Pat Richter addressed the crowd after the Iowa victory.
“It’s rare in our lifetime that we get a chance to be in the midst of greatness,” he said.
“Well today, and for the last four years, we’ve been very well honored to be in the presence of Mr. Ron Dayne.”
After that, a tarp was removed from the upper deck of the stadium. Dayne’s name and his jersey number 33 were revealed as the crowd noise piped up again.
“I’m still kind of amazed and dazed,” Dayne said. “When I saw it, I was so shocked. I didn’t know if I should cry or laugh or run off the field. I just want to say thank you to all you fans. I love you.”
After an NFL career that included stops in New York, Denver and Houston, Dayne retired from the game. He still lives in Madison, earned his degree from the UW and keeps busy with business interests and charities.
Two decades after he last put on a college football uniform, people who weren’t born when he played know all about Ron Dayne and seek his autograph.
His legend still lives on.
