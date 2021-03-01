The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the regular season for the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team, but Spartan fans saw the team come together and nearly capture a State tournament bid.
Much of the success could be attributed to McFarland’s two tall forwards, who carried the team in scoring and rebounding. One will be graduating this year, but for the other, the future looks very bright.
Six-foot-2 senior Katie Hildebrandt and 5-foot-11 freshman Teagan Mallegni have both been named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team for their outstanding play in 2021.
For Hildebrandt, her final season as a high school basketball player served as a prelude to the success she could bring to the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team, where she will play next fall. She averaged 13.2 points per game and led the team in rebounding with 7.9 boards per contest as McFarland won nine of 14 games, including three in the postseason. She scored in double figures 10 times, including a season-high 23 in a 70-35 win at Evansville on Jan. 29. Hildebrandt also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the Spartans’ Division 2 Sectional game at Reedsburg.
Hildebrandt pulled down 16 rebounds in a victory at Whitewater and 14 in another triumph at Baraboo.
This is the second year in a row Hildebrandt has been named all-conference first team. As a sophomore, she was selected to the second team, and as freshman, she earned honorable mention.
Despite being a freshman newcomer to the Spartans, Mallegni seemed to fit right in with her teammates from day one. She scored 15 points in her varsity debut at Brodhead and then tacked on 29 points at Baraboo. Mallegni averaged 19.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She also had a field goal percentage of 45%, made 34% of her 3-point shots and hit 84% of her free throws.
Recognized as all-conference honorable mention were seniors Lindsey Lonigro and Morgan Butler.
Lonigro averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and tied Hildebrandt for the team lead in assists with 2.9 per contest.
Butler averaged 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She put in 12 points in a Feb. 8 win at Whitewater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.