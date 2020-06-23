To the editor,
We can tear down every memorial to every historical figure that’s represented this country, in every evil misadventure it has ever pursued, or we could bend our will to preventing new and correcting ongoing ones.
The first way is easy, requiring nothing more than what ISIS or the Taliban had at their disposal. The second way is much harder but has a chance of actually improving things.
Racism is first and last a mechanism for dominance, or securing privilege if you like. Every so often, we have what appears to be a racially motivated killing, or other incident that ignites a media storm of cathartic, societal self-loathing, predicated on the basic assumption that white-on-black racism is at the bottom of our apparently growing racial divide and every time it’s the same; the pill is just way too big for many white Americans to swallow. Because, as they will freely admit, slavery was a racist institution and the long years of semi-slavery, that followed Reconstruction and of Jim Crow deprivation and degradation, were racist, too, but that’s all gone now. We are all equal in the eyes of the law, regardless of the fact that a few rogue cops went too far in the line of duty, off-duty or retired. And although that view doesn’t account for a wealth of race-based inequities built into our system, I think there is something to it.
The cotton economy has been gone for a century and a half and the remaining institutionalized racism isn’t really necessary to establish dominance and privilege in America today. Our privilege derives from 150 years of dominating “markets” around the world. Well, those “markets” are made up of people and their governments and economies. Dominating them, to keep our privileged status, requires that we not view their rights and needs, their basic humanity, as primary issues. Oh, we have established international norms and legal standards and we even claim ownership of their establishment, but even today it’s seen as in the national interest that “ownership” is ‘license’ to apply and ignore the rules whenever it’s thought to benefit us.
Just as life has, in most ways, improved demonstrably for African-Americans, life has improved, in most ways, for the inhabitants of developing countries worldwide, which have been used and abused for the benefit of those inhabiting the more developed countries. But we’ve seen in the past two decades an erosion of the norms and institutions responsible for those improvements. Policies and practices aren’t limited in their effect, there is collateral damage. The racism that we practice and tolerate in our foreign policy bleeds into our domestic politics and social norms. Then the predictable happens and we have our nationwide spasm of remorse and swearing of new resolutions. And we may, for a while, feel we’re progressing as a society and as human beings but we’re fooling ourselves.
Reverend King was trying to show us a truth we could take into our hearts and act on every day when he urged that, “To fight racism anywhere, we have to fight it everywhere.” We haven’t done that, and for that I place much blame on our leadership and media, which are largely absent when it comes to how we treat other people on their 21st century “other side of the tracks’ but are so very full of “wisdom” on ours.
John Costello
McFarland
