JEFFERSON — Four first-place finishes propelled the McFarland girls swim team to a sweep in the Jefferson Tripledual held March 9.
McFarland topped Stoughton (113-57) and host Jefferson/Cambridge (101-69). Stoughton defeated Jefferson/Cambridge (97-73).
The Spartans had three individual firsts, one each by Emily Schoenbrodt, Hadley Johnson and Mara Freeman. Schoenbrodt won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds, Johnson took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.25, and Freeman outdistanced the 100 butterfly field in 59.13 seconds.
McFarland also had a first-place performance by its 400 freestyle relay team. The quartet of Schoenbrodt, Sofi Alf, Adriana Nickels and Freeman touched the wall first in 3:51.91.
Meanwhile, the 200 medley relay makeup of Freeman, Laura Billmann, Schoenbrodt and Nickels earned a runner-up finish (1:54.19), while also earning second place was the 200 freestyle relay of Nataly Schwaab, Emma Hall, Alf and Johnson (1:49.82).
Other second-place swims came from Alf (2:06.93, 200 freestyle), Schoenbrodt (:25.49, 50 freestyle), Freeman (:56.14, 100 freestyle) and Billmann (1:13.68, 100 breaststroke).
The Spartans return to the pool Tuesday, March 16, hosting Milton in a 6 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.