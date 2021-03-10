JEFFERSON — Four first-place finishes propelled the McFarland girls swim team to a sweep in the Jefferson Tripledual held March 9.

McFarland topped Stoughton (113-57) and host Jefferson/Cambridge (101-69). Stoughton defeated Jefferson/Cambridge (97-73).

The Spartans had three individual firsts, one each by Emily Schoenbrodt, Hadley Johnson and Mara Freeman. Schoenbrodt won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds, Johnson took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.25, and Freeman outdistanced the 100 butterfly field in 59.13 seconds.

McFarland also had a first-place performance by its 400 freestyle relay team. The quartet of Schoenbrodt, Sofi Alf, Adriana Nickels and Freeman touched the wall first in 3:51.91.

Meanwhile, the 200 medley relay makeup of Freeman, Laura Billmann, Schoenbrodt and Nickels earned a runner-up finish (1:54.19), while also earning second place was the 200 freestyle relay of Nataly Schwaab, Emma Hall, Alf and Johnson (1:49.82).

Other second-place swims came from Alf (2:06.93, 200 freestyle), Schoenbrodt (:25.49, 50 freestyle), Freeman (:56.14, 100 freestyle) and Billmann (1:13.68, 100 breaststroke).

The Spartans return to the pool Tuesday, March 16, hosting Milton in a 6 p.m. start.

