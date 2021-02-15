Lakeview Modern Dentistry will officially celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 19.
The ceremony will take place at the brand new facility located at 5610 US Highway 51 in McFarland. Lakeview is now accepting new patients and will open its doors on Monday, Feb. 22.
The brainchild of Dr. Kevin DeGroot, Lakeview Modern Dentistry will be offering a full-scope of dental services for people of all ages in the McFarland community. Lakeview Modern Dentistry’s mission is to deliver a new and improved dental experience by pairing the use of cutting edge technology with a “listen first” philosophy to maximize comfort and minimize stress for each and every patient.
Prior to opening Lakeview Modern Dentistry, Dr. DeGroot practiced in the Madison area for eight years and is proud to establish roots in McFarland, according to a press release from Lakeview.
“He has a passion for providing an excellent level of care and treating every patient as if they were family. Dr. DeGroot wants his patients to ‘Say Goodbye To Dental Stress’ by offering a dental experience with spa-like comforts, flexible payment options and utilizing state of the art imagery to a keep patients informed about the care they are getting and take the guesswork out of dentistry,” according to the release. “The office will include additional comforts including noise canceling headphones, over-head TVs, a waiting room beverage bar and a kid’s activity area.”
Lakeview Modern Dentistry is committed to the safety of its staff, patients and community and will be adhering to all COVID-19 recommended precautions, the press release said.
For more information about Lakeview Modern Dentistry, its services or COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.lakeviewmoderndentistry.com or call (608) 716-8622.
