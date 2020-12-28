One of the year's most popular travel days was a snowy one this year for some holiday travelers.
Sunday, the last day of the holiday weekend, saw three to four inches of snow dumped across the eastern and northeastern Wisconsin. Much of the Dane County metro area saw closer to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service.
That can still cause problems for drivers, however. J.J. Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that drivers sometimes let their guard down during a light snow, especially when it's one of the first storms of the year. There can be other conditions that make roads more treacherous.
"It was a very wet slushy type of snow. There was a lot of slushiness on the roads," Wood said.
Looking forward to the rest of the week, more snow is likely. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service was expecting a potential four-to-seven-inch snowfall late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch went into effect on Monday for six southern Wisconsin counties: Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock.
Wood also added there could also be a low pressure system moving into the area on Friday lingering into Friday night, which could add additional snowfall on New Year's Day.
"It's just a reinforcement that people should always keep up with the forecast if they’re traveling… even if its just a light snow," Wood said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers the following suggestions to people for winter driving:
- During severe winter storms, consider postponing your trip until travel conditions improve. Stranded vehicles and motorists create additional hazards for plow operators, law enforcement and other emergency responders. When travel is necessary:
- Before heading out, learn the latest about highway conditions and incidents by visiting www.511wi.gov. Let others know about your planned route and expected arrival time. Fully charge your cell phone.
- Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, front and rear lights, roof and hood. Ensure everyone is buckled up.
- Take it slow. Allow extra travel time and following distance. Most winter crashes and slide-offs are caused by drivers going too fast for the existing conditions. Remember, posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions.
- Turn on your vehicle’s low-beam headlights. This helps you see what’s ahead, and helps other drivers see you. State law requires drivers to turn on their vehicle’s low-beam headlights any time that weather or other conditions make it difficult to see objects 500 feet ahead.
- Sudden braking or steering can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use brakes early and carefully. With anti-lock-brakes (ABS), use firm, steady pressure and gently steer. Never use cruise control in wintry weather.
- Don’t be overconfident in your four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.
- Remember that bridge decks/overpasses can be especially slippery, even when adjacent pavements are in good travel condition.
- Watch for snowplows. Stay at least 200 feet behind a working plow and use extra caution if you decide to pass. Plows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure visibility, and road conditions ahead of the plow are likely worse.
- Keep a safe distance behind large trucks. Along with obscuring your view of the road ahead, pieces of snow or ice can blow off the top of commercial trucks as they travel down the highway.
- Winter storm advisories/warnings are routinely posted on Dynamic Message Signs along major highway corridors. Heed this information and drive accordingly. Winter storm events often have moderate to significant travel impacts.
- Be mindful of your location using crossroads, mileposts or key landmarks. If you do become stranded, you’ll be better prepared to describe your location for law enforcement or tow truck operators.
