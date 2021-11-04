McFarland High School will stage fall musical

McFarland High School will stage its fall musical, Addam’s Family, Nov. 11-13. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1, and are available online. Picture…
McFarland High School students are set to perform the musical The Addams Family Nov. 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Tickets are on sale now, at https://www.mcfarland.k12.wi.us/community/PAC.cfm.
Performances will be held at the McFarland Performing Arts Center, 5103 Farwell Street, on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., and on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
“All of our favorite Addams are embodied by a talented troop of young thespians,” a release from the McFarland High School music department said.
The show will feature a live orchestra made up of students and professional players, and a student-led tech crew.
The cast is:
- Jacob Beaulieu as Gomez
- Lily Gregg as Morticia
- Carleen Kloth as Wednesday
- Nora Wroblewski as Pugsley
- Kamaria McGinn as Fester
- Spencer Philips as Lurch
- Abbie Cook and Catherine Briddell as Grandma
- Ansel Kreft as Cousin Itt