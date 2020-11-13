TDS Telecom is partnering with Pancake Café Stoughton, Mentoring Positives, Palate Pleasures LLC, and Primal Strength & Fitness to deliver free, professionally prepared, Thanksgiving dinners to individuals in need living in Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, and the east side of Madison. The goal is to raise $5,000 to provide at least 500 free meals to residents. TDS is matching donations up to $2,500 for the first-time program.
“We hope people will open their hearts and donate to help make Thanksgiving special for everyone in these communities,” says Curtis Hall, associate manager of field marketing for TDS. “Many are really struggling right now, and TDS is proud to be working with these great organizations and businesses on this effort.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made online at http://mentoringpositives.org/donate/. Please type “Thanksgiving” in the comment field. Checks made out to Mentoring Positives Inc. can be dropped off at Pancake Café of Stoughton located at 2430 State Hwy 138, Stoughton, Wisconsin. TDS is matching funds up to $2,500. The deadline for donations is Nov. 23
The meals will be prepared, packaged, and delivered from the Pancake Café, Stoughton and recipients will be identified by the Stoughton Area Resource Team and Joining Forces For Family.
Any questions about the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway can contact Drew Ghelfi at Pancake Café Stoughton.
