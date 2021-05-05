Have you ever wondered what the Public Works Department does for the Village of McFarland? Have you ever wondered what it’s like to look out of a dump truck, climb on a big mower, sit in the street sweeper or look inside of a manhole?
If so, you’re in luck. In conjunction with National Public Works Week (May 16-22), the village of McFarland’s fifth annual Public Works Open House will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. The open house will be held at the Public Work Department’s headquarters at 5115 Terminal Drive. Due to COVID restrictions, this event will be drive-thru only.
Attendees will be offered a look at what the public works department does, see the tools and equipment that is required to maintain the village’s infrastructure and meet some of the village staff members who keep operations running day and night.
The event will include:
• Equipment displays
• Free giveaways for all ages, including snacks
• Informational handouts to increase your awareness of the many aspects encompassed within the Public Works Department
This event will be held rain or shine.
If you have any questions, contact the McFarland Public Works Department at 608-838-7287.
