Andrew Kelley and Julia Ackley set new school records in McFarland track and field meet on Friday

The McFarland boys and girls track and field team broke two school records on Friday, May 6.
Freshman Julia Ackley set a new school record in the pole vault with a first-place mark of 10 feet and four inches. Sophomore Andrew Kelley took first in the 100-meter dash, setting a new school record at 10.82 seconds.
For the boys, Kelley also won the 200 meters at 22.35 seconds. Freshman Issac Ewing won the 3200-meter at 10 minutes and 18.47 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Paul Morris, Kelley, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and sophomore Cade Korth took first at 44.41 seconds.
Freshman Spencer Alf took fifth in the 1600-meter at 4:37.32 seconds. In the triple jump, junior Evan Dean scored seventh at 37 feet and four inches.
Senior Matthew Miller (15.79) placed third, and junior Travis Zadra (18.00) ran sixth, in the 110-meter hurdles. Miller took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.17 seconds.
Junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre jumped fifth at 18 feet and 11.20 inches in the long jump. Freshman Austin Nickels (9’ 6”) finished fourth and freshman Joel Karls (9' 6”) placed fifth on a number of attempts in the pole vault.
For the girls, Ackley ran third in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.07 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, senior Lily Innes (49.95) placed fourth.
In the high jump, junior Ella Lodewyk took ninth at four feet and four inches. Senior Chloe Goecks jumped sixth at 31 feet and 9.5 inches in