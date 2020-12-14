Due to increased infections in Wisconsin caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC) earlier put the brakes on the winter sports season through the end of 2019.

Now, the organization has announced it will begin winter sports such as men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling on Feb. 1, 2021.

The WIAC Council of Chancellors made that decision during a Dec. 11 meeting in Madison.

The plan would require all WIAC schools to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials to assure safe competition environments during the pandemic. Adjustments to the strategy may be necessary due to the ever-changing conditions of COVID-19.

The virus has killed better than 4,300 people in Wisconsin and 469,000 people have been sickened by it.

Nationally, the death toll caused by COVID-19 is now more than 300,000 people.

“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences. We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said.

The WIAC conference-only schedules will be released later. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

The pandemic forced WIAC to cancel fall 2020 sporting events such as football and soccer.

The conference consists of UW-System universities in Whitewater, La Crosse, Oshkosh, River Falls, Stout, Platteville, Eau Claire, Superior and Stevens Point.

