hot
MCFARLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL

McFarland girls basketball wins against Big Foot, Turner; loses to Clinton

A big second-half by the McFarland girls basketball team pushed the Spartans past Big Foot with a 70-44 victory on Monday, Feb. 14.

Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni had a game-high 33 points, making four 3-pointers in the win. Sophomore forward Ava Dean added eight points, and junior guard Adrienne Kirch scored seven points.

Lydia Larson of Big Foot (5-17 overall, 2-15 conference) recorded 21 points.

McFarland (16-7 overall, 11-6 conference) remains in fifth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

For playoff seeding, the Spartans drew the fourth seed and will face Sauk Prairie in the first round on Friday, Feb. 25.

McFarland 70, Big Foot 44

McFarland 33 37 — 70

Big Foot 24 20 — 44

McFarland (fg ftm tp) — Kirch 2 1 7, Ackley 1 0 2, Freeman 3 1 8, Goecks 2 1 5, Testolin 2 2 7, Dean 4 0 8, Mallegni 11 7 33. Totals 25 12 70.

Big Foot (fg ftm tp) — Lueck 3 0 6, Ritchey 1 0 3, Quackenbush 1 0 3, Larson 6 6 21, Bauman 1 0 2, Larson 0 1 1, Wilson 2 4 8. Totals 14 11 44.

3-point goals—McFarland 8 (Mallegni 4, Kirch 2, Freeman, Testolin), Big Foot 5 (Larson 3, Ritchey, Quackenbush).

McFarland 69, Turner 30

Getting off to a fast start was crucial for the McFarland girls basketball team against Turner.

Scoring 46 first-half points against the Trojans (7-15, 2-14), the Spartans walked away with a 69-30 road win on Friday, Feb. 11.

Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded a game-high 28 points. Sophomore forward Ava Dean added 14 points in the win.

McFarland 69, Turner 30

McFarland 46 23 — 69

Turner 14 16 — 30

McFarland (tp) — Mallegni 28, Dean 14, Testolin 9, A. Kirch 8, Mender 4, Freeman 3, Goecks 2, Meinholdt 1. Totals 69.

Turner (tp) — Fernandez 10, Martin 6, House 6, Babilius 6, Adams 2. Totals 30.

Clinton 68, McFarland 55

Without team-leading scorer sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Spartans fell 68-55 to Clinton.

Junior guard Adrienne Kirch scored 21 points and collected seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Hailey Testolin poured in a season-high 18 points. Senior forward Chloe Goecks added eight rebounds with five points scored.

Elli Teubert of Clinton (13-8, 9-6) had a game-high 22 points.

With the loss, Clinton jumps McFarland for fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

Clinton 68, McFarland 55

Clinton 28 40 — 68

McFarland 26 29 — 55

Clinton (fg ft-ft tp) — Teubert 7 5-7 22, Nortier 7 2-4 19, Roehl 5 3-4 13, Mueller 2 2-4 6, Bobolz 2 0-0 6, Wellnitz 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 14-21 68.

McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — A. Kirch 7 3-4 21, Testolin 5 7-8 18, Freeman 2 0-0 5, Goecks 2 1-2 5, Dean 2 0-0 4, Felder 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-14 55.

Three pointers — Clinton 8 (Teubert 3, Mueller 2, Bobolz 2, Nortier), McFarland 6 (A. Kirch 4, Testolin, Freeman).

