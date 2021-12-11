Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Fair voting district maps

  • 1 min to read

Fair voting district maps

The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” will be their primary consideration when choosing new voting district maps is a major blow to fairness in our elections. Thus, the unfair, partisan maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 will likely remain intact, unless justices decide to support a fair map-making process.

Mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party in future elections by a process called gerrymandering. However, polls show that Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support a nonpartisan, impartial process for determining the political districts of the state. 56 out of 72 WI counties have either passed a referendum or county board resolutions calling for nonpartisan fair maps.

We want to be fairly represented and have our votes counted, and our courts need to stand for fairness and justice. Unfortunately, in the 4-3 majority decision our State Supreme Court opted for a “least change” approach that likely will result in a map that benefits Republicans.

Well-established criteria for drawing political maps DO exist, and some states have instituted unbiased, fair processes for determining districts. All citizens who are concerned about fair voting should speak out for a justice system that supports fairness.

Rolfe Nervig

McFarland, WI

Recommended for you