Letter to the editor: Fair voting district maps

The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” will be their primary consideration when choosing new voting district maps is a major blow to fairness in our elections. Thus, the unfair, partisan maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 will likely remain intact, unless justices decide to support a fair map-making process.
Mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party in future elections by a process called gerrymandering. However, polls show that Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support a nonpartisan, impartial process for determining the political districts of the state. 56 out of 72 WI counties have either passed a referendum or county board resolutions calling for nonpartisan fair maps.
We want to be fairly represented and have our votes counted, and our courts need to stand for fairness and justice. Unfortunately, in the 4-3 majority decision our State Supreme Court opted for a “least change” approach that likely will result in a map that benefits Republicans.
Well-established criteria for drawing political maps DO exist, and some states have instituted unbiased, fair processes for determining districts. All citizens who are concerned about fair voting should speak out for a justice system that supports fairness.