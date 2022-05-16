Brooklyn Judd hits a home run as McFarland softball defeats Evansville; Spartans defeat Big Foot and Clinton, lose to Jefferson

A pair of siblings, senior Brooklyn Judd and junior Bailee Judd each drove in a run in a McFarland softball 6-5 win over Evansville on Monday, May 16.
“Both of the Judds have played softball for a really long time, played a lot of travel ball, so they just hit the ball hard. They are also very good at reading pitches, and knowing what’s coming in and what to adjust from that,” said McFarland head coach Lea Lackey.
In the bottom of the second inning, Brooklyn Judd hit a solo home run to put the Spartans up 1-0. Then, Bailee Judd doubled home freshman Riley Bercier, junior Brynne Bieri doubled home Judd and senior Maddy Fortune hit an RBI single to score Bieri in the third.
Senior Hannah Hall hit a double in the fourth, reached third base on a steal and then scored on an RBI ground-out from senior Ella Platt. After Evansville scored a run in the top of the fifth, Hall hit a double in the sixth and then scored after junior Brooke Punzel reached on an error, giving McFarland a 6-1 lead.
“Hannah has a lot of power, but she has senior leadership and a lot of the girls look up to her for that. When she comes out with positive energy, everyone catches it,” said Lackey.
After Bercier started the game in the circle and pitched three innings, freshman Avery Feek pitched almost four innings, striking out six.
“Avery is just an athlete, she plays hockey too. She’s got that toughness and as a pitcher, you really need that,” said Lackey.
Feek ran into trouble in the seventh as Evansville cut the lead to 6-2 with two outs. The Blue Devils scored twice more before Bieri was brought in to close the game. After an RBI single pushed the score to 6-5, Bieri recorded a strike-out to get McFarland the 6-5 win.
McFarland is 14-8 and in third place in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 12-5.
McFarland 6, Evansville 5
Evansville 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 — 5 10 2
McFarland 0 1 3 1 0 1 X — 6 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 3-2-0-0-4-1), Feek (3.2-8-5-3-6-1), Bieri (SV; 0.1-0-0-0-1-0); E: Ross (L; 6-9-6-4-3-1).
Leading hitters — M: Br. Judd HR, Bercier 3B, Hall 3x3 (2 2B), Bieri 2x3 (2B); E: Schuetz 2x4, Kostroun 3x4, Ross 2x4, Burlet 2B.
McFarland 11, Big Foot 5 (Game One)
In game one of a double-header against Big Foot, freshman Avery Feek went three-for-three with three RBIs in a McFarland 11-5 win on Saturday, May 14.
Feek scored twice, while freshman Riley Bercier went three-for-four with three runs scored. Junior Brynne Bieri went two-for-four with three RBIs, while senior Brooklyn Judd drove in three runs.
McFarland 11, Big Foot 5 (Game One)
Big Foot 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 — 5 13 0
McFarland 4 2 0 0 3 2 X — 11 15 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 5-13-5-5-1-0), Bieri (2-0-0-0-3-0); B: Kynell (L; 6-15-11-11-0-1).
Leading hitters — M: Feek 3x3 (2B), Ba. Judd 2x2 (2B), Bercier 3x4, Fischer 2x3; B: Ries 2x4, Wolf 2x4, Davenport 2x4.
McFarland 11, Big Foot 6 (Game Two)
In game two of a doubleheader against Big Foot, junior Bailee Judd hit a three-run homer in an 11-6 win on Saturday, May 14.
Freshman Avery Feek pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out seven. At the plate, Feek went three-for-three with two RBIs.
Junior Brynne Bieri drove in two runs, while senior Brooklyn Judd drove in a run. Junior Brooke Punzel also recorded two RBIs in the win.
McFarland 11, Big Foot 6 (Game Two)
McFarland 3 1 1 0 3 3 0 — 11 13 2
Big Foot 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 — 6 8 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Feek (W; 7-8-6-4-7-2); B: Bauman (L; 3.1-8-5-3-1-0), Nor (1-2-3-3-0-1), Kynell (2.2-3-3-2-1-3).
Leading hitters — M: Ba. Judd 2x4 (HR), Feek 3x3, Hall 2x4 (2B); B: Quackenbush 2x4, Patek 3B, McCarthy 2x2.
Jefferson 8, McFarland 0
The Spartans mustered just three hits on Friday, May 13 in a 8-0 loss to Jefferson, who has already clinched the Rock Valley Conference title.
Freshman Riley Bercier, senior Brooklyn Judd and junior Bailee Judd each recorded a hit. Junior Brynne Bieri pitched seven innings, striking out 11 in the loss.
Aeryn Messmann of Jefferson hit two home runs, a solo shot in the top of the fourth and a three-run homer in the seventh, finishing with four RBIs.
JEFFERSON 8, MCFARLAND 0
Jefferson 0 0 0 1 0 4 3 — 8 10 0
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3, Ai. Messmann 2x3 (2 HR), Dempsey 2x4; M: Bercier 1x3, Ba. Judd 1x3, Br. Judd 1x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Ae. Messmann (W; 7-3-0-0-8-2); M: Bieri (L; 7-10-8-8-11-2).
McFarland 2, Turner 1
The Spartans pulled off a 2-1 upset of Beloit Turner, the third place team in the Rock Valley Conference, on Thursday, May 12.
Senior Ella Platt hit the go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring senior Maddy Fortune. Platt also drove in the other McFarland run, reaching on an error, which scored Fortune in the second.
Junior Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game, striking out 11 while allowing four hits.
McFarland 2, Turner 1
Turner 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 1 X — 2 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (W; 7-4-1-0-11-2); T: Rose (L; 6-12-2-1-1-1).
Leading hitters — M: Fortune 2x3, Hall 2x3, Br. Judd 2x3, Fischer 2x3; T: Jordan 1x3, Davis 1x3, Reyes 1x3.
McFarland 9, Clinton 1
Junior Bailee Judd recorded three hits in a McFarland 9-1 win over Clinton on Tuesday, May 10.
Judd, along with freshman Avery Feek, scored twice. Feek and junior Brynne Bieri recorded two RBIs. Freshman Riley Bercier, senior Maddy Fortune and senior Hannah Hall each drove in a run.
In the circle, Bieri struck out 11 in a complete game. Bieri allowed just two hits, giving up one run.
McFarland 9, Clinton 1
McFarland 0 0 3 0 0 1 5 — 9 13 1
Clinton 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 2 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (W; 7-2-1-1-13-4); C: Theisen (L; 6-11-7-7-3-6), Garcia (1-2-2-2-0-3).
Leading hitters — M: Ba. Judd 3x5 (2B), Br. Judd 2B, Bieri 2x3, Hall 1x3; C: Hendricks 2B, Teubert 1x3.