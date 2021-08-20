Thoughts on masking

On Monday, August 2, 2021, I made the recommendation to the Board of Education to start the 2021-2022 school year requiring masks for all students in grades Early Childhood-12 and for all staff, regardless of vaccination status.
This was a recommendation that I had hoped would have been unnecessary at the end of the last school year. I felt, like so many others, that with vaccines now available, we would have reached herd immunity and that the virus would be on the rapid decline and be only a bad memory. However, I was wrong – though Dane County has a high vaccination rate of about 80% among adults of 18 years old and older – the Delta variant is in our community and increasing the number of adults and children who are testing positive for the virus.
Due to these factors and listening to the recommendations from the Center of Disease Control (CDC), Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC), the Department of Human Service (DHS), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Pediatric Infectious Disease Society (PIDS), and UW-Pediatric Medical Advisory Group; I felt that this was the best course of action to recommend to help ensure the safety of both students and staff. I trust the information that these organizations provide and use it to help guide my decision-making process in this area. Currently, Dane County superintendents are in regular contact with PHMDC to discuss the latest information regarding this virus and its variants, so that we can make informed recommendations based on the knowledge of these medical professionals. I would rather err on the side of safety than put one individual at a higher risk than necessary. I am glad that, even though wearing a mask may be an inconvenience, it is allowing us to more safely return to in person education at all of our grade levels. Though virtual or on-line learning was something that most felt needed to happen last year in order for education to move forward, I know that many staff and students were craving for the classroom interactions that take place when a teacher is in the classroom working with their students. It is in these interactions that the magic of education truly happens.
In addition to wearing masks indoors, I am recommending that the District continue many of its other health safety protocols. The district will not be maintaining physical distancing, but rather will be spacing students as appropriate. According to the CDC, the recommendation for individuals that are not fully vaccinated is to maintain a physical distance of at least three feet apart. However, they also state that a school or district should not exclude students from in-person learning in order to keep this minimum distance recommendation. During our lunch periods, we are exploring several different options at the various grade levels that will allow our students to remove their masks and still maintain a safe environment.
In addition, we will be encouraging everyone to wash their hands and practice good sanitation practices. These practices not only help with preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but other viruses as well. I traditionally get some type of respiratory illness each winter because of my asthma and other health factors; however, last year was the first time that I did not suffer from any seasonal illness. I believe this was because of the many health protocols that took place, including masking.
Will masking be in place for the entire school year? I hope not. I am optimistic at heart and believe that a vaccine will be developed for children under the age of 12. As more individuals, 12 and up continue to be vaccinated both in Dane County, Wisconsin and the United States and with the prospect of vaccines being available for our younger students, I am hopeful that we will be able to relax the masking requirements at some time during the upcoming school year.
As part of my recommendation to the Board of Education, I have asked for this topic to be a discussion and possible action item at the first meeting of each month. This will allow us to make changes as the situation changes and as more information becomes available.
I know that not everyone will agree with this recommendation, but in my heart, I believe that it is the best recommendation possible at this time.