Cottage Grove
Thursday, Aug. 5: Music in the Grove
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department will host a summer concert on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road. Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, a Madison-based trio, will perform.
Friday, Aug. 6: Brat Feed
The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society will also have a brat and corn feed during the Cottage Grove community garage sales. The brat feed will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Piggly Wiggly on County Highway BB.
Aug. 5-7: Community garage sales
The Cottage Grove Lions Club is sponsoring this year’s community-wide garage sales in Cottage Grove. Maps with garage sale listings will be given out at the Ace Hardware, Centex C-Store, Piggly Wiggly, Forward Pharmacy, Monona Bank, Bank of Sun Prairie and Wisconsin Bank and Trust. The Lions Club will also offer refreshments and food during the sales on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on the corner of County Highway BB and County Highway N.
Thursday, Aug. 12: Music in the Grove
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department will host a summer concert on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road. S&S Duos will perform.
Monona
Thursday, Aug. 5: Pop-up story time
The International Crane Foundation will visit Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, for a pop-up story time on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. The free story time will share the story The Grateful Crane, and teach children to make origami cranes.
Thursday, Aug. 5: Back Porch Concert
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will host its last Back Porch Concert of the season, and its annual ice cream social, on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House at 4718 Monona Drive. Ice cream and cupcakes will be served from 5:30-7 p.m., with music from Down From the Hill, a bluegrass band, begins at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10: National Night Out
The Monona Parks and Recreation department is hosting a National Night Out event at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. Event includes visits from the Monona Fire/EMS Department vehicles, a visit from Monona police K9 Miya, food trucks, balloon artists and other family activities.
Tuesday, Aug. 10: Summer concert
The Friends of Monona Senior Center are hosting a summer concert at the Winnequah Park Shelter on Nichols Road on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Americana and bluegrass band Wheelhouse will perform.
McFarland
Monday, Aug. 9: Historical walking tour
Local history expert Ron Larson will host a walking tour through the lower McFarland cemetery to share the stories of McFarland pioneers and historical figures buried there on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Register for the event at the village’s website.