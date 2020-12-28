A Sauk County man was arrested on Christmas Eve for driving the wrong way on the ramp from I-39/90 eastbound to Highway 12/18 westbound.
Clarence Gage, 77, from North Freedom has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 10th offense.
The Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the ramp from I-39/90 eastbound to Hwy 12/18 westbound. With the help of the Wisconsin DOT’s Traffic Management Center, who were able to follow the vehicle using traffic cameras located in the area, troopers were able to stop the vehicle shortly after the first report.
Upon making contact with the driver, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for OWI 10th offense, and was taken for an evidentiary blood draw, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
