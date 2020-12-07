One additional timeout per half will be added to boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games due to Wisconsin governor Tony Evers’ state mandate requiring masks to be worn indoors to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control made the decision Dec. 5 to alleviate concerns masking may cause fatigue to the athletes.
This means teams will have four 30-second timeouts – two per half — along with three full timeouts. Teams that don’t use the added 30-second timeout in the first half cannot carry it over into the second half.
In addition, board members said they expect all officials, coaches and game administrators from WIAA member schools to work collaboratively to enforce state masking guidelines.
Masks are to be worn covering the nose and mouth, officials should make sure all players are masked and coaches should continually address players with masks that been removed or pulled down.
Players must be properly masked before the ball may be put into play, officials may request coaches substitute players who are not properly masked, and the game may be delayed or ended if proper masking cannot be accomplished.
The Board of Control said it would review these masking policies in upcoming weeks to determine if other changes are needed.
The Rock Valley Conference with McFarland and the Badger Conference with Monona Grove earlier cancelled all league games in winter sports such as basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics due to the pandemic, but those teams may compete against non-conference opponents in locations where masking requirements are not as strict.
On Dec. 4, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) sent a report encouraging children and teens to wear face masks when playing youth sports.
According to AAP, cloth face coverings have been shown to decrease transmission rate of COVID-19, therefore, athletes should wear them for group training, competition and on the sidelines.
Exceptions including swimming and diving, since it is harder to breathe through wet masks, gymnastics and cheerleading, where masks could get caught or obstruct vision and during wrestling meets when masks could become a choking hazard.
