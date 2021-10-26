McFarland football eliminated by Greendale

Without senior running back Chase Quelle, and facing the number one team in Division 3, the McFarland Spartans battled hard, but came up short of advancing in postseason play.
The Spartans were eliminated from the WIAA tournament with a 17-7 loss to the Greendale Panthers on Friday, Oct. 22.
“We missed Chase tonight. We missed his leadership on the field. He was still a leader on the sideline, but his leadership on the field we missed and anytime you have your captain out, it’s never easy,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “He can hang his hat very, very well knowing the effort he put in in his last game and the effort he did this season.”
In the first quarter, McFarland scored on a 42-yard pass from junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy to junior wide receiver Dadon Gillen. Junior kicker Mason Folk added the extra point to put the Spartans up 7-0.
However, Greendale took back the following kickoff 95 yards to tie the game back up. In the second quarter, Greendale made a 36-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.
With 2:04 left in the second quarter, Greendale took advantage of a McFarland fumble and scored a touchdown to go up 17-7 at the half.
“We just made too many mistakes. Bottom line is when you get into a playoff game like this you can’t make the mistakes we made,” said Ackley. “Seven of those points was a kick return, we had three interceptions, a fumble and unfortunately when you’re at a level like this, you just cannot make mistakes against teams like that.”
In the second half, a McFarland drive in Greendale territory was stopped after junior running back Travis Zadra was tackled short of a first down on a run. The McFarland defense got the ball back for the offense with 7:19 left to play, but Kennedy had his pass intercepted on the next drive.
The Spartans had one more chance with the ball, but a penalty call forced the Spartans into a long fourth-down attempt. Kennedy’s deep pass was picked off to ensure a 17-7 victory for Greendale.
“I was proud of the boys, proud of the seniors and they fought hard. They battled hard through here, it’s a good team, but it’s just one of those things where we have to limit and focus on what we have to do better,” said Ackley.
Kennedy finished the night 5 of 13 for 76 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Zadra was the leading rusher with 16 carries for 71 yards. McFarland ends its season with a record of 4-6, and a fourth-place finish in the Rock Valley Conference standings.