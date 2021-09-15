McFarland football gets win against East Troy

The Spartans picked up their first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 10, taking down East Troy 27-10.
“It’s always good to get your first win of the season, so the kids were happy, staff was happy and just really proud of the kids,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley.
Junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy finished the game 9 of 17 for 133 yards with four touchdowns.
“We were able to get some good route running, good catching and just connect on some down field passes which was good,” said Ackley.
Junior running back Travis Zarda ran the ball for 116 yards on 14 carries. And senior running back Chase Quelle had 11 rushing attempts for 75 yards.
Junior wide receiver Dadon Gillen led the Spartans with four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Evan Rettkowksi caught a 14-yard touchdown, and junior wide receiver Deven Kulp scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Paul Morris had a team-high 11 tackles and a sack. Quelle had six tackles in the win.
“Our inside linebackers played very well, Paul Morris and Chase Quelle, and we put in another package where we had some younger guys come in, Brett Schnell, a sophomore, and Luke Rux, a freshman, worked into that rotation. I thought did some decent things. They didn’t play the whole game, just in certain packages, but I thought they did well,” said Ackley.
Junior cornerback Evan Dean had an interception, along with Schnell. Senior linebacker Cade Rux also recorded sack, along with five tackles.
McFarland (1-3) travels to face Whitewater (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.