March 10-18 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 10
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
Garlic bread
Peaches
Cream pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Friday, March 11
Breaded fish
Potato wedges
Baked beans
Applesauce
Rye bread
Frosted cupcake
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Chicken caesar
Monday, March 14
Roast chicken
Mashed potato/gravy
Broccoli
BP biscuit
Pears
Jello
MO: Mac N Cheese
Tuesday, March 15
Pulled pork
Wheat bun
Calico beans
Broccoli
Ambrosia
MO: Cheese sandwich
Wednesday, March 16
Chicken/biscuits
Peas
Carrots
Blushing pears
Cookie
MO: Veggie burger
Thursday, March 17
Corned beef
cabbage/carrots
Parsley potatoes
Peaches
Jello
MO: Meatless egg bake
Friday, March 18
Parmesan tilapia
Cheesy potatoes
Green beans
Mandarin oranges
Rye bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie lasagna
SO: Chef’s salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, March 10
Meatloaf
Baked potato casserole
Broccoli
White bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO: Garden burger
NCS: n/a
Friday, March 11
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
WW bread
Marble loaf cake
MO: Multigrain burger
NCS: SF Cookie
Monday, March 14
Pork loin in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Peas
WW bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Cherry crisp
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: Applesauce
Tuesday, March 15
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrots
Mixed green salad
Peaches
Brownie
MO: Marinara sauce with soy
NCS: SF cookie
SALAD OPTION: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu
Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117
Wednesday, March 16
Italian sausage (NAS chicken breast)
Coney bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed tomatoes
Roasted potatoes
Mandarin orange
Vanilla ice cream cup
MO: Multigrain burger
NCS: SF ice cream
Thursday, March 17
Corned beef
Carrots/cabbage
Roasted potatoes
Rye bread/butter
Fruit cup
St. Patrick’s Day cookie
MO: Black bean burger
NCS: SF cookie
Friday, March 18
Meatballs in gravy (NAS no gravy)
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Butterscotch pudding cup
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF pudding