March 10-18 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, March 10

Spaghetti

Meatballs

Corn

Garlic bread

Peaches

Cream pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

Friday, March 11

Breaded fish

Potato wedges

Baked beans

Applesauce

Rye bread

Frosted cupcake

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Chicken caesar

Monday, March 14

Roast chicken

Mashed potato/gravy

Broccoli

BP biscuit

Pears

Jello

MO: Mac N Cheese

Tuesday, March 15

Pulled pork

Wheat bun

Calico beans

Broccoli

Ambrosia

MO: Cheese sandwich

Wednesday, March 16

Chicken/biscuits

Peas

Carrots

Blushing pears

Cookie

MO: Veggie burger

Thursday, March 17

Corned beef

cabbage/carrots

Parsley potatoes

Peaches

Jello

MO: Meatless egg bake

Friday, March 18

Parmesan tilapia

Cheesy potatoes

Green beans

Mandarin oranges

Rye bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie lasagna

SO: Chef’s salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, March 10

Meatloaf

Baked potato casserole

Broccoli

White bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO: Garden burger

NCS: n/a

Friday, March 11

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

WW bread

Marble loaf cake

MO: Multigrain burger

NCS: SF Cookie

Monday, March 14

Pork loin in gravy

Mashed potatoes

Peas

WW bread/butter

Mandarin oranges

Cherry crisp

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: Applesauce

Tuesday, March 15

Meat sauce

Spaghetti noodles

Carrots

Mixed green salad

Peaches

Brownie

MO: Marinara sauce with soy

NCS: SF cookie

SALAD OPTION: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu

Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117

Wednesday, March 16

Italian sausage (NAS chicken breast)

Coney bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Roasted potatoes

Mandarin orange

Vanilla ice cream cup

MO: Multigrain burger

NCS: SF ice cream

Thursday, March 17

Corned beef

Carrots/cabbage

Roasted potatoes

Rye bread/butter

Fruit cup

St. Patrick’s Day cookie

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: SF cookie

Friday, March 18

Meatballs in gravy (NAS no gravy)

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Butterscotch pudding cup

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF pudding

